Duncan Grant’s Art Collection Of 422 Erotic Drawings Rediscovered After Over 5 Decades

Duncan Grant was one of Britain’s most famous mid-20th century painters. Duncan Grant’s paintings have been rediscovered after being hidden for over 50 years. The paintings have now been donated to Charleston, Duncan Grant’s home and studio in Lewes, East Sussex. Read on to know the details.

Duncan Grant’s paintings

Duncan Grant was a well-recognized painter in Britain during the mid-20th century. According to Arts and Collections, Duncan Grant’s art collection of 422 erotic drawings, mostly of male subjects, was thought to be destroyed. However, they were hidden by a his friends and lovers. The paintings were revealed by theatre designer Norman Coates. According to the report, Norman obtained them 11 years ago and had kept them hidden under his bed.

The report stated that Duncan Grant’s paintings were created in the 1950s, a time when homosexuality was illegal in England. Dr Darren Clarke, the head of collections at Charleston, stated that the drawings were significant because they depicted his inner life and passion. He added that Duncan Grant had black friends who were models and also his lovers.

According to the report, Duncan knew how dangerous the drawings could be for his reputation. Hence in 1959, Duncan Grant gave the paintings to his friend and fellow artist Edward Le Bas. The report stated that the paintings were handed over in a folder that had “These drawings are very private” written on it. Le Bas passed away in 1966 and it was assumed that Duncan Grant’s paintings were destroyed since the artist passed away in 1978 at the age of 93.

According to the report, Norman Coates donated Duncan’s paintings to Charleston, Grant’s former home and studio in Lewes, East Sussex. Duncan Grant’s art is said to be worth 2 million pounds. Charleston is currently closed. However, the report suggested that it plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign with The Art Fund to raise money to help reopen and put the drawings on public display for the first time.

Duncan Grant was a member of the Bloomsbury group of artists, writers and thinkers. He had a child with the sister of writer Virginia Woolf, Vanessa Bell. However, the report stated that Duncan also had a string of male lovers that included economist John Maynard Keynes and historian Lytton Strachey.

Image Credits: ESTATE OF DUNCAN GRANT. LICENSED BY DACS 2020

