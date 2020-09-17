MF Hussain's Birthday: A Look At The Artist's Most Famous Paintings

MF Hussain was born on September 17, 1915. The great artist had his share of fame and controversy over his paintings. MF Hussain’s paintings made him undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and internationally recognised Indian artists. His paintings ranged from several topics of Indian mythology to social issues. His nude paintings of Hindu deities attracted a strong backlash from people. MF Hussain was a self-taught artist who started his career by painting posters of movies. For his outstanding work in art, he has bagged several awards and accolades like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, National Art Award, International Biennale Award among others. On the special occasion of MF Hussain’s birthday, here is a look at some of MF Hussain’s famous paintings.

MF Hussain’s birthday: Famous paintings

Battle of Ganga and Jamuna

This is one of the most famous MF Hussain's paintings. It is based on Hindu mythology and shows a connection between the river Ganga and Jamuna. The painting shows the battle of right and wrong. A person faces the choice of right and wrong in day to day lives, MF Hussain's painting shows the exact emotions through the use of some smart strokes and colours. He has shown this battle of right and wrong through the use of several dark and light colours.

The Sixth Seal

This painting by MF Hussain is praised by a lot of people. The painting shows contemporary artwork by MF Hussain. It consists of man, woman, animals and birds. The painting has flawless use of strokes and colours.

Tribute to Hashmi

MF Hussain’s paintings often talked about the harsh realities of society. Even though he faced criticism and backlash from a lot of people, he did not shy away from portraying the current situations through his paintings. This painting Tribute to Hashmi is one such painting where he spoke about the fatal attack on theatre artist Safdar Hashmi which caused his death.

MF Hussain’s mother Teresa painting

The great artist was fascinated by the great work done by Mother Teresa for the country. Through his art, he made a painting dedicated to Mother Teresa. It describes the aura of Mother Teresa and her selfless work for the country and its people. The simple and subtle use of colours and strokes was praised by a lot of art lovers.

Hanuman with Ram and Sita

This is one of the MF Hussain’s paintings from his Hanuman series. He was famous for his works on Hindu mythology like Ramayan, Mahabharat and also paintings of several Hindu gods. In this painting, MG Hussain has used some bright colours to portray Lord Hanuman, Ram and Sita.

Promo Image Credits: arte_elysian Instagram