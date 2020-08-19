World Photography Day is observed on August 19, every year. The day is celebrated in order to pay homage to the history of photography and in order to celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future. The World Photography Day originates from the time when the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre, was invented.

On January 9, 1839, The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and after a few months, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced this invention as a gift free to the entire world. Here is the history of photography and World Photography Day images to send to your loved ones on this day. Read.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda And Dia Mirza Share Thought-provoking Messages On World Elephant Day

World Photography Day Images

The history of photography started in remote antiquity with the discovery of two critical principles, them being camera obscura image projection and the observation that some of the substances can be visibly altered just by exposure to light. There are no descriptions or artefacts that indicate any type of attempt made to capture images with light-sensitive materials before the 18th century. All this was with, of course, an arguable exception of a possible photographic process that was used to create the mysterious shroud of Turin.

Also Read | World Elephant Day: Netizens Share Photos, Videos To Celebrate The 'majestic' Beings

Back in 1717, Johann Heinrich Schulze captured the cut-out letters on a bottle of a light-sensitive slurry, but he apparently never made the results durable. Then, in 1800, Thomas Wedgwood made the first reliable documented, but it was an unsuccessful attempt at capturing camera images in permanent form.

Even though it failed, his experiments did produce detailed photograms, but Wedgwood and his associate Humphry Davy found no way in which they could fix those images.

Also Read | 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee's Birthday: TV Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes

The first commercial and official introduction of a computer-based electronic digital camera was in the 1990s, that soon revolutionized photography. During the first decade of the 21st century, traditional film-based photochemical methods were increasingly used and as the practical advantages of the new technology started to become widely appreciated, the image quality of moderately priced digital cameras was continually improved. Especially since the cameras became a standard feature on smartphones, taking pictures and sharing them has become an everyday practice around the world.

(All Image Source- Shutterstock)

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Birthday: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Soha & Others Pen Heartfelt Wishes