Gujarati Books To Read As Everyone Stays At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

The global Coronavirus pandemic has led to the government of India impose a nationwide lockdown to curb down the rapid spread of COVID-19. While everyone is looking out for various activities to indulge in, one can also think about various ways on how to spend quality time with their family. It is a well-known fact that books are considered man's best friend. Therefore, here are some Gujarati books that one can read along with their family to kill time during the quarantine.

1) Anasar

Ansar is a Gujarati novel written by Varsha Adalja that was published in 2012. In addition to being an author, Varsha Adaljia is also a dramatist. However, talking about her novel Anasar, Adaljia has put forth the stories of various patients suffering from leprosy. The novel describes the hatred that they used to get instead of compassion from others, including their family members.

2) Yog-Viyog

Yog-Viyog is written by Kaajal Oza Vaidya and was published in 2017. The story of the novel revolves around a lady named Vasundhara, whose husband leaves her within the initial years of their marriage and she finds herself alone in the journey of raising two sons, one daughter, and an unborn child. The novel is divided into three parts.

3) Jivan Ni Vaat

Jivan Ni Vaat is written by the Padma Shri awardee Sudha Murty. Jivan Ni Vaat is the Gujarati Translation of Three Thousand Stitches. Murty is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and is a prolific writer. She has predominantly written in two languages, i.e. English and Hindi, and her books have been translated into most of the major Indian languages that have sold over three lakh copies around the country. In the book, Murty describers several true events of her life and puts together a beautiful and scary picture of human nature in front of her readers.

4) Pila Rumal Ni Ganth

Pila Rumal Ni Ganth is written by Harkishan Mehta and is also divided into three parts. Through these novels, Mehta describes the story of a real-life thug named Ameer Ali and the tragedic imaginary events that take place in his life. This novel can be a delight for all the readers who love reading adventure and thriller novels.

5) Karma No Siddhant

Karma No Siddhant is written by Haribhai Thakkar and was published in 2010. The novel explains a practical way of reading and deciphering the Bhagavad Gita. It might act as a saviour for those who are facing setbacks in life and often wonder about how injustice and justice work in one's life. It explains the premise that Karma plays in everyone's lives.

(Image Credits: Goodreads)