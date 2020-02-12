5 Memoirs From 2019 That Must Find A Spot In Your Bookshelf

Memoirs are often the best books to read if you wish to be inspired by the lives of people who have truly lived it all. The variant themes of memoirs make us wonder about our lives and how we should react to a given situation. In other words, memoirs influence our perspective on life. The best books of 2019 are enlisted below.

Here are some of the best memoirs to read

1. Hitch-22 by Christopher Hitchens

Hitchens outlines his decisions to create a difference in the world in this book. He talks about his political ideologies along with all the initial struggles. It is as if Hitchens almost plays with words as he remembers his friends from the writing industry. In all, this is a clever piece of writing, revolving around the life of Christopher Hitchens.

2. Fun Home by Alison Bechdel

In this book, Alison goes very personal as she recounts the suicide of her father. Her experiences, coupled with her father’s secret sexual life forms the theme of the story. Alison also references other books from eminent authors that have inspired her entire family. This book is a modern take on society and the acceptance of otherwise conventional beliefs.

3. Lives Other Than My Own by Emmanuel Carrere

Yet another masterpiece, this memoir is studded with Emmanuel's personal experiences. The story of her girlfriend and his sister-in-law with the setting of the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka can chill the reader to the core. Emmanuel talks majorly about himself in the entire story but through the experiences of others.

4. A Life’s Work by Rachel Cusk

Rachel has accounted for her experience of becoming a mother in this book. The complications related to pregnancy, then the hardships of motherhood have been described here. Amidst all the chaos, her love for her new-born weighs more than anything else. This book serves as a guide for all potential mothers if they wish to know what is about to come.

5. Giving Up The Ghost by Hilary Mantel

This book is more than a memoir, it will send chills down your spine as you read the memoir. The finesse with which Hilary describes this gruesome experience is impeccable. It is the story of a girl, who goes through a lot of turmoil under the guardianship of her cruel stepfather. After reaching the adult threshold, she has to undergo the worst ever experience of her life.

Image courtesy: Nicolas Hoizey, unsplash.com