Alexandre Dumas' Best Books From 'The Three Musketeers' To 'The Black Tulip'

Alexandre Dumas was and still remembered as one of the most read French authors to date. His novels encompassed several historical settings from the French Revolution to the aftermath. Apart from this, his adventure novels also have managed to entertain readers of all ages from all over the world.

He started his career as a playwright and later with his creativity in writing created several valiant heroes unattainable and breathtakingly beautiful heroines and scheming antiheroes in the world of literature. Here are some of his famous books which literature and history lover must-read.

ALSO READ: Ernest Hemingway Best Books You Must Add To Your Classics To-read List

The Three Musketeers

The book Three Musketeers is considered as one of the most well-loved tales to come from the pen of Dumas. The story tells a beautiful picture of Parisian society and the dangers hidden within. The story revolves around three musketeers as they are charged with protecting the royalty from all dangers.

Replete with conspiracies, beautiful settings, this book makes for an engrossing read for all book lovers.

Twenty Years After

The novel Twenty Years After is the sequel to the Three Musketeers and takes place twenty years after the three musketeers triumphed over their enemies. A new conspiracy takes place in the story that threatens the French crown and eventually, the Musketeers has to get back into active service. Dumas manages to grip readers from page one to end with his suspense loaded adventure in the novel.

ALSO READ: Mark Twain's Best Books That One Must Know About Apart From 'Tom Sawyer'

The Count of Monte Cristo

The story revolves around unrequited love and the strategy of one man to imprison his competitor. which he does effectively. The character Dantes finds himself accused of a crime he had not committed and is thrown in jail for the same. A masterfully told and written story from start to finish which is why is one of the top books by Alexandre Dumas.

The Black Tulip

The story revolves around a tulip grower, as he gets caught in a scandal. The story is packed with all twists and turns and also much more with strong central characters. This book also happened to be one of Dumas last book. Moreover, the novel is based on an actual historical event of the murder of two Dutch statesmen in 1672.

ALSO READ: Beyond 'Animal Farm'; George Orwell's Best Books That Are A Must-read

ALSO READ: Harper Lee Books That Are One Of The Best Classic Novels