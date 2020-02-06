Alfred Lord Tennyson Poetry Excerpts You Could Use For Your Next Instagram Caption

Alfred Lord Tennyson was one of the leading poets of the Victorian age. Today, he remains to be one of the most renowned poets in English literature. Some of his famous poems have the best excerpts you could pick from for your next Instagram caption.

Best Alfred Lord Tennyson poems for your Instagram caption:

One equal temper of heroic hearts,

Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will

To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.

- Ulysses

This poem written by Alfred Lord Tennyson is about a man who has travelled a lot in his life and now wants to settle with domestic life after his exciting travels. The above lines picked from his poems simply mean that a strong and heroic heart which has become weak with time and fate should always remain strong with its will and strive to seek and find its purpose.

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die.

- The Charge of the Light Brigade

These lines can make a perfect motivational Instagram caption, for it says a situation always outs you to do or die and it’s you who has to decide.

'If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever'

Although not picked up from a poem written by Alfred Lord Tennyson, this line is his most quoted one. In this line, the poet simply addresses it to his lover and reminds him of how often he keeps thinking about them.

‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all' – In Memoriam

A famous line from his poem In Memoriam is this line mentioned above. In Memoriam was a poem Alfred Lord Tennyson had written in memory of Arthur Hallam, and he expressed his pain and grief through the poem.

Hope... Smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering it will be happier

What the poet Alfred Lord Tennyson means with these lines is that hope is only things that keep us going ahead in life and keeps whispering to us that life will be happier.

(Image Courtesy: Study IQ education YouTube)