Barack Obama Enjoyed These 17 Books In 2020 The Most; Read Full List

Former American President Barack Obama took to his social media handle and shared his favourite books of the year. Ever since he left office in 2017, the former President has shared lists of his end of the year favourites. This year’s list included books by Ayad Akhtar, Eric Larson, Liz Moore and Robert Kolker, among others.

Barack Obama's favourite books of 2020

Barack Obama shared the list alongside a note that read, “As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favourites". Barack Obama's a Promised Land that came out last month was also mentioned in the note as he wrote, “I’ll start by sharing my favourite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president". “I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did,” he continued.

The list of books that made it to Obama’s favourite books of 2020 were:

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar,

Jack by Marilynne Robinson,

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson,

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson,

Luster by Raven Leilani,

How Much of These Hills is Gold by C Pam Zhang,

Long Bright River by Liz Moore,

Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey,

Twilight of Democracy by Anne Applebaum,

Deacon King Kong by James McBride,

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio,

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett,

The Glass Hotel by Emily St John Mandel,

Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker,

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson,

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn,

Missionaries by Phil Klay.

Netizens react

Netizens were eagerly waiting for Barack Obama's 2020 lists. So as soon as the post went up, netizens could not keep calm and rushed to the post to leave their comments and reactions on the post. A number of people agreed with the list that Barack Obama had put up and wrote that many of the books mentioned there were their favourites too. Some other netizens also suggested some names of the books that they liked this year and requested the former President to give them a read.

Several other netizens wrote in the comments that they would read the books that Obama has suggested. Several other people sent love to him. Check out the comments and reactions by the netizens below.

Always look forward to these lists. Can't wait to have compassionate and intelligent leadership in the WH again! — VV 🥁 (@VVertuccio) December 17, 2020

Thank you for sharing your favorites with us, my favorite president!❤️ — Cookie H. Yordon😷 (@cookieyordon) December 17, 2020

Thank you Mr President Obama for all you’ve done!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Javier⛄️🌨 🎄🎁(7-5) (@Javierr_06) December 17, 2020

I love these books, I just read all of them, BANGERS THROUGH AND THROUGH. Thank you for the suggestions! — Xander (@biggest_man27) December 17, 2020

My President enjoys reading instead of having Twitter fingers! I love you Obama! — Independent Woman (@Indepen06516529) December 17, 2020

