'Shivaji: The Great Maratha' and other book recommendations to read about Shivaji Maharaj

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a mighty Maratha emperor whose birth anniversary is celebrated all over in the state of Maharashtra on a large scale. The festival is a public holiday and is colloquially known as Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti.

Shivaji Jayanti takes place on February 19 every year and on this account here are some books that you might want to read to know all about the Maratha Emperor and his stories of valour.

Shivaji: The Great Maratha

Shivaji: The Great Maratha is one of the most popular books with respect to Shivaji Maharaj's life. The book is a biography of the life of the mighty emperor and is written by Ranjit Desai. The book was originally written in Marathi but now one can find it in translated versions. Shivaji Maharaj is beautifully depicted as a versatile warrior, patriot and benevolent king through this biography.

Children's book on the life of Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji by Nandini Nayar is a popular children's book especially for those above the age of 10 years. This book introduces young kids to the national hero and a brilliant strategist in the form of Shivaji Maharaj. It talks about how he used his military skills and a good group of spies to conquer various regions. The book is published by DC books.

Raja Shivchatrapati by Babasaheb Purandare

Raja Shivchatrapati is reportedly one of the most selling books on the life of Shivaji Maharaj. The book is written by Babasaheb Purandare and even details about the series of events that lead up to the birth of Shivaji Maharaj. The book then showcases his Swarajya fight and ends with his death. Babasaheb Purandare has put together historic documents including various attacks and battles by Shivaji Maharaj along with their dates.

Best books on Shivaji Maharaj's life in Marathi

For those who want to read about the mighty emperor in Marathi, Shriman Yogi by Ranjit Desai and Chhava by Shivaji Savant are a few good options. Even books like Panipat by Vishwas Patil and Shakakarte Shivraj by Vijay Deshmukh depict the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj quite aptly.

