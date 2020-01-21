Leo Tolstoy's Best Fiction And Philosophy Books That One Must Read

Leo Tolstoy, originally known as Count Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy was a Russian writer who is worldwide popular for his novels War and Peace and Anna Karenina. He is regarded as one of the pinnacles of fiction writers. For those who don't know, Leo Tolstoy gained literary acclimatisation with his semi-autobiographical trilogy namely Childhood, Boyhood, and Youth. Apart from his popular novels, people love his short stories and novellas like The Death of Ivan Ilyich, Family Happiness, and Hadji Murad. Take a look at some of his best stories that one must read in their lifetime.

Leo Tolstoy books one must read

Anna Karenina

Anna Karenina is one of the finest examples of fiction books that exist in history. The book has been turned into many movies as well. The story portrays the tragic life of a married lady from the Russian elite society in the post-1850s era. The book shows the plight of a married lady and how her life takes a tragic turn of events that ends her being shunned by society. Leo Tolstoy's style of fiction writing where he oscillates between scepticism and dogmatism is pretty much evident in this classic fiction.

ALSO READ| Ernest Hemingway Best Books You Must Add To Your Classics To-read List

War and Peace

The novel War and Peace is one of the popular works of Tolstoy where the plot unfolds between the years of 1805 and 1812. It is a story that tells about the life of five families before Napolean invaded Russia during the French invasion. Tolstoy who himself hailed from an aristocratic family showcases the result of his utter interest in criticising the social structure in the societies has led to the creation of War and Peace, which is an epic novel one must read in their lifetime.

ALSO READ| Mark Twain's Best Books That One Must Know About Apart From 'Tom Sawyer'

The Death of Ivan Ilyich

The novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich was released in 1886 and serves as the perfect book to understand Leo Tolstoy's understanding of religion and philosophy. The book deals with the sensitive topic of the death of the high profile judge in pre-revolution Russia. For those who are interested in spiritual concepts should read this version of Tolstoy’s exploration of philosophy.

ALSO READ| Beyond 'Animal Farm'; George Orwell's Best Books That Are A Must-read

The Kingdom of God Is Within You

The Kingdom of God Is Within You is often considered as one of the famous books that influenced the world-renowned leaders including Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, and Martin Luther King. The book advocated about non-violence resistance that severely impacted Martin Luther King as well as Mahatma Gandhi in the 20th century. It was a non-fiction book that focused on man's relationship with his religion and his state.

ALSO READ| Harper Lee Books That Are One Of The Best Classic Novels