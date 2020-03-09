'March Violets' And Other Historical Novels Chosen By Historians That Are A Must Read

There are many historical novels like late Philip Kerr's March Violets that have become popular as historical novels. These novels are based on fictional and historical characters. These novels have entertained the audience over the years and have gained immense popularity too. Take a look at some of the best historical novels chosen by expert historians.

ALSO READ | Thomas Hardy's Best Novels That Are A Must-add To Your Bookshelf

Historical novels

March Violets

The novel was published in 1989 and was based on historical events that happened in Germany. The novel is chosen by Roger Moorhouse who is an author and a historian. Take a look at the novel.

First up, it's the book that started it all, the first of the iconic Bernie Gunther historical detective thrillers, March Violets. Published in Afrikaans by @JonathanBallPub pic.twitter.com/x8pJHHYk4W — United Agents Books (@UA_Books) November 2, 2018

ALSO READ | Jane Austen's Classic Novels That Are Loved Across All Generations; Read

Kaputt

The novel is written by Curzio Malaparte. The novel is based on the author's experiences during the Second World War. The book is chosen by Laurence Rees, who is a former head of BBC TV history.

"A strange anguish weighed upon the city. A huge, massive and monstrous disaster, oiled, polished and tuned up like a steel machines was going to catch and grind into a pulp the houses, the trees, the streets and the inhabitants of Jassy." Curzio Malaparte, Kaputt [trns Foligno] pic.twitter.com/2XuNltLnAb — Eva Barbarossa (@ekbarbarossa) October 7, 2019

ALSO READ | The 'Harry Potter' Series And Other Young Adult Novels That Every Teenager Should Read

American Tabloid

The book is written by James Ellroy and talks about US history and events that occurred between 1950 and 1960. The book is chosen by Dan Jones who is a New York Times bestselling author. He has released books like The Plantagenets and The Wars of the Roses.

8. American Tabloid by James Ellroy



Favourite English language novel of the year (also loved the sequel - The Cold Six Thousand). A underworld/conspiracy version of 60s US history complete with Bay of Pigs, the Kennedys and various Hollywood stars. Great fun. pic.twitter.com/tiHmN8CysM — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) December 16, 2018

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies That Were Adapted From Classic Novels

The Quincunx

The Quincunx is one of the epic novels that is written by Charles Palliser. There are a lot of puzzles that are solved in the story. The novel is written by Dr Helen Rappaport who is a bestselling author and historian.