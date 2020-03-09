Best Quotes Of Leo Tolstoy The 'master Of Realistic Fiction' For Your Next Insta Caption

Leo Tolstoy is regarded as one of the most important and prolific writers in the history of literature due to his masterpiece novels, War and Peace and Anna Karenina. He is called the master of realistic fiction and has inspired many by his writing style and content. Here is a list of quotes from his books that one can use for their Instagram captions.

Best quotes of Leo Tolstoy from his books for your next Instagram captions

“If you want to be happy, be.”

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.”

In the name of God, stop a moment, cease your work, look around you.

“It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness.”

― The Kreutzer Sonata

“Respect was invented to cover the empty place where love should be.”

― Anna Karenina

“Is it really possible to tell someone else what one feels?”

― Anna Karenina

“Rummaging in our souls, we often dig up something that ought to have lain there unnoticed. ”

― Anna Karenina

“I've always loved you, and when you love someone, you love the whole person, just as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.”

― Anna Karenina

“Be bad, but at least don't be a liar, a deceiver!”

― Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

“Only people who are capable of loving strongly can also suffer great sorrow, but this same necessity of loving serves to counteract their grief and heals them.”

― Leo Tolstoy

“We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.”

― War and Peace

“Spring is the time of plans and projects.”

― Anna Karenina

“Freethinkers are those who are willing to use their minds without prejudice and without fearing to understand things that clash with their own customs, privileges, or beliefs. This state of mind is not common, but it is essential for right thinking...”

“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

