Women's Day Quotes For Your Wife: 15 Quotes To Choose From To Wish Your Better Half

International Women's Day falls on March 8th every year. Women’s Day is dedicated to honouring the achievements of women throughout history and all over the world. It is typically a day for women to band together to fight for gender parity and women’s rights. Here are women's day quotes for wife to wish her a Happy Women's day!

Women's day quotes for one's wife:

Every little thing done by you matters a lot to me. Thank you Listening carefully, understanding with patience, supporting through the thick and thin, caring heart and always being there are synonymous to the word lady to me. Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future. With the creation of the world, you were also added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerized with the work you have done. Hope your day is sunshine and flowers with happy thoughts to fill the house. If Roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found, but roses are red and violets are blue, all I want to say is Happy Women’s Day to you. A woman like you is precious and hard to find. Wishing you a day as beautiful as you are! Be beautiful if you can, be wise if you want to, but to be respected – that is essential! Happy Women's Day Feel special, unique, on top of the world. It is your day!! Happy Women’s Day my wife! Feel proud, celebrate with joy, and demonstrate your strength. The day is yours. You are the fountain of life. You are a resilient river that travels long distance, carrying everything on her shoulders but finally reaching her destination. I love you. No matter what we go through, no matter how much we argue because I know, in the end, you’ll always be there for me. Maybe I never confess, but I look for you everywhere in my loneliness. This life would have meaningless without strong woman. Every circle of life witnesses empowerment, existence and strong influence of women whether as a mother or wife, as sister or daughter. You can do the best ever – you are brave, smart, genius and generous. The world belongs to you.

Image credits: Omar Lopez/ Unsplash