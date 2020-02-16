Best Travel Books To Read That Capture Stories & Essence Of Mumbai

Mumbai is called the 'City of Dreams' and has been a centre of various cultural, political and economic activities of India. Thousands and thousands of people come to the city on an everyday basis to experience the essence of Mumbai. From the local trains to the beautiful coastline, everything culminates to what the city represents. Many authors and writers have tried to capture stories from the city in their works.

ALSO READ | Virginia Woolf Books To Read If You Want To Explore 20th Century Literature

Here are some of the best non-fiction books you can read based on Mumbai

Bombay Before Mumbai: Essays in Honour of Jim Masselos by Prashant Kidambi, Manjiri Kamat, and Rachel Dwyer (Editors)

Bombay Before Mumbai is a collection of essays written by some of the finest historians. It captures the making of various communities, what are the power dynamics in the city and also how this metropolis has become home to a variety of people. Jim Masselos' research on the city is also a part of the book, whose work has inspired many others to do the same. The book is written as a tribute to Masselos' pioneering work in the subject. It was edited and published in the year 2019.

ALSO READ | Alexandre Dumas' Best Books From 'The Three Musketeers' To 'The Black Tulip'

Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found by Suketu Mehta

Suketu Mehta has been a part of the city ever since he was a child. The writer has tried to bring out stories from the city from unexpected angles. He delves into the criminal underworld, takes the story of a bar dancer, brings out the inner secrets of Bollywood and also the people who live on the streets of the city.

ALSO READ | Popular Books Of 2019 You Must Not Miss Reading If You Love Fiction!

Breathless in Bombay by Murzban F. Shroff

Marzipan F. Scott published Breathless in Bombay in the year 2008. The author brought forward 14 stories that take his writers through fascinating situations, from laundrywallas to Bollywood, from massagewalla at the Chowpatty to carriage drivers and their horses. All these bring out an unforgettable and emotional journey of the residents of this city.

ALSO READ | Best Travel Books That Capture The Beauty And Essence Of The Indian Subcontinent

Bombay, Meri Jaan: Writings on Mumbai by Jerry Pinto and Naresh Fernandes (Editors)

The book Bombay, Meri Jaan: Writings on Mumbai is a collection of poems and prose from some of the biggest names in literature. It also has some amazing cartoons, photographs and also the recipe of how to make Bombay Duck. The book contains the works of Salman Rushdie, Pico Iyer, Dilip Chitre, Saadat Hasan Manto, V.S. Naipaul, Khushwant Singh and Busybee.

ALSO READ | Best Day Trips From Amsterdam That You Can Undertake For A Memorable Travel Experience

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock