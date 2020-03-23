Bhagat Singh's Books That One Must Read On Shaheed Diwas 2020

Shaheed Bhagat Singh's contribution to India's independence is unforgettable. His struggle for India's independence is unfathomable. He was hanged by the British government at a tender age of 23 on March 23, 1931. Shaheed Diwas 2020 is celebrated in India on March 23 and January 30 to remember the brave hearts Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. Here is a list of books on and written by Bhagat Singh that one must-read.

Why I am an Atheist

The book Why I am an Atheist is written by Shaheed Bhagat Singh when he was serving his jail time. The book is an essay by him that he wrote in 1930 when he was in Lahore Central Jail. The book was a reply to his religious friends who thought Shaheed Bhagat Singh became an atheist because of his vanity. The essay was published in 1931 after his death.

The Jail Notebook And Other Writings

Shaheed Bhagat Singh spent the last two years of his life in jail. He was awaiting his execution in the two years. During the time, he and his aides fought a celebrated battle in court. They also used the court as a vehicle for the propagation of their message of revolution. It is not known to all that Bhagat Singh wrote four books when he was serving his jail term. These books were smuggled out and were destroyed. However, one notebook survived this and it consists of notes from what he was reading.

The Selected Works of Bhagat Singh

This book has the most important works of Bhagat Singh all compiled in one book. This book gives a glimpse to his thoughts that were ahead of its time.

This uncompromising fighter for an end of "exploitation of man by man and nations by nations" remains a revered hero of oppressed people around the world today