'Bharathipura' And Other Incredible Translated Works Of Indian Regional Authors

Books have always been an integral part of human existence as they have helped humanity to capture emotions, historical events, religious mythologies and more. Many authors all across India have written numerous books that are a part of our Indian literature which not only make us proud but also give us some greater wisdom.

Some of these incredible books were written by regional authors in their mother tongue. These books were translated into English to make them readable for a vast audience. Here is a list of some of the most-loved regional books that were translated into English.

Bharathipura

U. R. Ananthamurthy, Susheela Punitha (Tr.)

U. R. Ananthamurthy has received the Jnanpith Award and the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional work in Kannada literature. Ananthamurthy is considered to be one of the most popular Indian regional authors. This novel, Bharathipura, explains the practice of untouchability and the caste system in India and how it has been affecting many lives.

The story revolves around the character named Jagannatha, an enlightened modern man who attempts to take untouchables inside the Manjunatha temple. It showcases the cruelty of humanity with a series of unexpected violent events that exposes the hidden social injustice dominating in India.

Also Read | Books to read to help cope with the loss of a close friend or loved one

Cobalt Blue

Sachin Kundalkar, Jerry Pinto (Tr.)

Sachin Kundalkar needs no introduction. He is a Marathi writer and an award-winning film director. Cobalt Blue is his first novel which revolves around the story of a Marathi family and a good-paying guest who comes to live with them. He pays his rent on time and is always ready to help.

But, there is a twist to the story as both the brother and the sister fall in love with him, which sets the family on an emotional ride. This beautiful tale of love and heartbreak not only depicts affection but it also breaks many societal norms.

Also Read | Indian cookbooks most helpful for a perfect cooking tutorial

Chemmeen

T. S. Pillai, Anita Nair (Tr.)

T. S. Pillai was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Jnanpith Award for his exceptional work in Malayalam literature. Chemmeen is the love story of Karutthamma, a Hindu woman of the fishermen community and Pareekkutty, a Muslim man.

When the members of her community find out about the inter-cast love story, she is forcefully married off to Palani. Palani trusts his wife a lot. However, will Karutthamma break her husband's trust and rekindle her love with Pareekkutty?

Also Read | 'The Palace of Illusions' & other books that brought mythology to the Indian masses

Also Read | Best travel books to read that capture stories & essence of Mumbai