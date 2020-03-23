From Influenza To Extraterrestrial Plague; Here Are Some Books On Pandemics To Read

While Coronavirus has brought about massive deaths and people moving into isolation, the world is staying at their homes. While people are self-quarantined at home, it becomes difficult to pass the time. There are many books on pandemic written throughout the history of literature that one can read during their time at home.

Books on different pandemics that you can read:

“Pale Horse, Pale Rider” by Katherine Ann Porter

Katherine Ann Porter wrote the novels Pale Horse, Pale Rider. The book is based on the influenza pandemic in the year 1918. The pandemic had killed more Americans than World War I. The novels include a central character named Miranda, who is a young reporter, and she completely loves with a soldier.

“The Andromeda Strain” by Michael Crichton

The Andromeda Strain was released in the year 1969. The book is set in a small town in which a military satellite crashes from the space. It releases an extraterrestrial organism that almost kills everyone in the town as it spread a fatal disease.

“The MaddAddam Trilogy” by Margaret Atwood

The MaddAdam Trilogy includes Oryx and Crake (2003), The Year of the Flood (2009) and MaddAddam (2013). The book is written by Margaret Atwood, who is known best for The Handmaid's Tale. The book is based in the future and a genetic engineering results in a plague that destroys humanity. The book is written in a satirical fashion, adventure, humour, romance and superb storytelling.

“The Road” by Cormac McCarthy

The book The Road by Cormac McCarthy is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The book shows the aftermath of an unspecified extinction of humanity. One unnamed man and boy then travel on foot, trying to fight cannibals and despair.

Coronavirus update in India

Coronavirus in India has reached the number of 415 cases, as per the Government of India site made for COVID-19. The death toll in India is 7. 24 cases have recovered or are discharged.

Image Source: Margaret Atwood and Cormac McCarthy Facebook