Romance Books To Read That Will Tug At You Heartstrings And Leave You Teary-eyed

Romance is a genre that truly tugs at your heartstrings. A good romance novel is one that not only shows the reader the chemistry and development of the relationship between the lead characters but is also one that can cause the reader to feel a torrent of different emotions. Here are a few heartbreaking romantic stories that you can read if you desire an emotional journey. Keep a box of tissues near you as these novels are certainly tearjerkers.

The Light We Lost

The Light We Lost, written by Jill Santopolo, is a story that truly tests the relationship between its lead characters. Gabe and Lucy first meet as college seniors and soon fall in love. However, the circumstances and choices that they make for their future lead them to split apart. The story is a beautiful romantic tale that shows how true love forms even when people are continents apart. Though the two lead characters stay apart from each other for several years, they cannot keep each other out of their hearts. The Light We Lost is a story about putting one's love to the test. It is a story about dreams, desires, jealousies, betrayals, and ultimately, of love.

It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us is another heartbreaking romance novel written by Colleen Hoover. Even the tagline for the book states, "Sometimes the one who loves you is the one who hurts you the most." The book tells the story of Lily and Ryle. Lily falls in love with Ryle but he is completely averse to a relationship. This disturbs Lily who desires to find out what went wrong in Ryle's life. The story has a lot of heartbreakings moments that will bring tears to the readers' eyes.

Heartless

Heartless is a romantic fantasy novel written by Marissa Meyer that perfectly uses the fantasy elements of the story to supplement the heartwrenching romance. The novel is a tearjerking retelling of the story of Queen of Hearts, from Alice in Wonderland. Catherine is the lead of the story, who is a sweet and caring girl that is unfortunately stuck in the magical Kingdom of Hearts. Catherine wants to be the owner of her bakery, and of course, she also wants to find a suitor that she can truly love. But sadly for her, in the Kingdom of Hearts, nothing comes easily. The heartwrenching retelling of the story of the Queen of Hearts will certainly keep you engaged and emotionally invested.

History Is All You Left Me

History Is All You Left Me is another fantastic tearjerker that was written by the YA author Adam Silvera. The story of the novel revolves around the tragic story of Griffin, who is in a dark place after the death of his ex-boyfriend and first love, Theo. The only person who seems to empathise with Griffin is Jackson, who was Theo's boyfriend when he died. However, Griffin cannot begin to express his feeling and is hiding the true heartbreak that he felt in his past. History Is All You Left Me is a mesmerizing yet sorrowful story of love, death, and moving on with your life.

The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars, written by John Green, was a novel that rejuvenated the young adult genre upon its release. The tragic book tells the story Hazel, a girl destined to die due to cancer. The only reason she is still alive is due to the treatment that she is receiving, but she is resigned to the fact that she is living the last few days of her life. However, her life takes a positive turn when she meets Augustus Waters at a Cancer Kid Support Group. The two fall in love and decide to enjoy the last few moments of their life together. The Fault in Our Stars is a gutwrenching story of loss, love and living one's life to the fullest extent.

