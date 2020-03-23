The Debate
List Of Historical Fiction Books One Can Read While In Quarantine

Books

Books are often termed as ‘Man’s best friend.’ Here’s a look at five historical fiction books that one can read right to pass time while in quarantine.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
historical fiction books

Books are often termed as ‘Man’s best friend'. A book is known to calm one’s mind and increase one’s imagination level. And if you are a history buff and are looking for suggestions on what book to read, then search no further. Here's a look at five historical fiction books that one can read right away.

Memoirs of a Geisha

The book "Memoirs of a Geisha" is written by Arthur Golden. The book revolves around the life of a young lady from Kyoto and her life before the World War. The book was first published in 1997. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cosette Caamaño (@cosettecaamano) on

 

Gone with the Wind

The novel "Gone with the Wind" is written by Margaret Mitchell. The story revolves around the American Civil War and the reconstruction era at the Clayton County and Atlanta, Georgia. The book was first published in 1936.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Southampton & Sag Harbor Books (@sagharborsouthamptonbooks) on

Wolf Hall

The book "Wolf Hall" is written by Hilary Mantel. The book is loved by fans as the story revolves around a man who had no position and later went on to achieve something big. The book was first published in 2009.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sue Gough (@grannyrock) on

All the Light We Cannot See

The book "All the Light We Cannot See" is written by Anthony Doerr. The book revolves around a blind girl’s life. The book received praise from book lovers. The historical book was published in 2014.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Johann 💀 (@jobis89) on

The Pillars of the Earth

The historical book "The Pillars of the Earth" is written by Ken Follett. The book revolves around the building of a cathedral in a fictional town of London. The book was first published in 1989.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karen Larsen (@kr_larsen) on

First Published:
