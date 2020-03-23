'Tuesdays With Morrie' & Other Inspirational Books That Add Meaning To Life

Everyone has faced ups and downs in their lives, irrespective of their class or creed. Sometimes, people feel so low that they cannot find any meaning in their life. However, there are some individuals who always look at the positives of life even when everything is stacked against them. Some of those extraordinary people have also written books that share their life experiences. So, here are a few books that can help you find meaning to your life.

Books that make life more meaningful

Tuesdays with Morrie

Written by Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie is a memoir that follows the fourteen visits that the author made to his old sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz. After finding out that his professor was suffering from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Mitch Albom decided to contact him and set up a meeting.

The two then met every Tuesday, for 14 weeks. However, after the 14th Tuesday, Morrie Schwartz passed away due to ALS. The book is split into 14 parts, each one dealing with a different meeting with Morrie. The book also shares the last crucial life lessons that Mitch learnt from his dying professor.

The One Life We're Given: Finding the Wisdom That Waits in Your Heart

The One Life We're Given is an inspiring book written by spiritual teacher, poet, and philosopher Mark Nepo. The book discusses the importance of life and tells its readers to live life to their fullest even when they are going through hard times. According to the author, Mark Nepo, in order to fully live the one life a person is given, they need to affirm how precious this one life is and open themselves to loving whatever life puts before them, even if that thing is painful and hurtful. It asks its readers to concentrate on building their experiences, which will eventually lead them to happiness and spiritual satisfaction.

Loving My Actual Life: An Experiment in Relishing What's Right in Front of Me

Loving My Actual Life is an inspirational book written by Alexandra Kuykendall. Kuykendall, like many others, felt like her life was monotonous and boring. To change up her lifestyle, the author cleared up her entire calendar and focused on only one activity per month.

However, she quickly realised that her old life was far more satisfactory. So, she slowly and steadily started adding things to her list of activities per month. Soon, she was back where she started and was amazing to discover the beauty of her monotonous lifestyle. Loving My Actual Life is a perfect look into how mundane life is actually rather complex and beautiful.

