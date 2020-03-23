'The Hitchhiker's Guide To TheGalaxy' & Books That Will Make You Smile During Quarantine

The global Coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay at home and observe self-quarantine and practice social distancing. This, however, is proving to be difficult for quite a lot of people as the quarantine periods seems to stretch on indefinitely. For all those who are facing a difficult time being in self-quarantine with nothing to do to while the time, here is a list of books that make you smile during such tough times in life:

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a sci-fi series with a comic touch written by Douglas Adams. The plot revolves around a man called Arthur Dent and his researcher-in-disguise friend, Ford Prefect who go on a galactic adventure meeting fellow travellers and adventure-seekers on the way. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series was first released as a radio comedy broadcast in 1978. Later, it was adapted into novels, comics, television series, stage shows, video games and feature film. The latter released in 2005 and starred Martin Freeman, Zoey Deschanel, Simon Jones and Sam Rockwell in important roles.

Bossypants

Bossypants by Tina Fey, a Hollywood actor is one of the popular books that make you smile even during tough times. The movie is about Tina Fey's recurrent dream before she became famous, that of her running in an airport while her gym teacher is chasing her. The other dream that she frequently saw was her becoming a famous Hollywood comedian. Bossypants by Tina Fey narrates her journey in Hollywood and how she made it big in the industry.

Eat Pray Love

Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert talks about her life after divorce and her travels in Italy, India, and Indonesia. She experiences everything, from friendship to love to heartbreak to finding herself on the journey. The book had been adapted into a movie in 2010 of the same name. It starred Julia Roberts in the lead role of the character Lizzy while Javier Bardem, James Franco and Richard Jenkins played other important roles.

