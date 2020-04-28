Books To Read About Goa | Experience The Culture And The State's History

For several book lovers, the right book is known to change their lives forever. It is always said that any great travel book can be successful only if it is measured in miles and not in awards. Many times reading a book can also be as transformative as the journey itself. During the quarantine period, the book lovers can make the most out of this time by reading some of the books that will bring Goa to you.

Here are some of the books to experience Goa

Goa: A Daughter's Story

The book is written by Maria Aurora Couto. Goa: A Daughter's Story contains a combination of biography, memoir and social history. The author takes the readers through a journey of Maria Auror Couto and her childhood in Portuguese ruled Goa. The book is known to give the readers the best glimpse of the Goan life.

Image credit: Amazon

Tivolem

Written by author Victor Rangel, the novel is based on a typical Goan village at the time of Portuguese rule. The book revolves around the story of Marie Santana who is back to goa from Mozambique to take care of her grandmother. Marie's story is her inspiring journey to give her past and accept new people and take care of her grandmother.

Image credit: Amazon

The Upheaval

The novel is written by Pundalik Naik and was originally written in Konkani. Reportedly, The Upheaval was the first Konkani novel to be translated to English. The book was published in 1977. Based on the story of evils of mining in a small village. Some of these villagers give up on morals and take up mining activity for a living. The book describes the rural Goa which makes it interesting for the readers.

Image credit: Amazon

Skin

Written by Margaret Mascarenhas, the book is a beautiful book that keeps the readers engaged until the very last page. The book is a multigenerational saga where Margaret Mascarenhas takes you back to the time of her ancestors who are Goan elites. The book contains stories that are beautiful even disturbing and also some African tales.

Image credit: Amazon

Sorrowing Lies My Land

Written by Lambert Mascarenhas, this novel is the story of a family with 9 children. The book is set in the time when Goa was ruled by Portuguese. When most of the villagers do not bother, the father of 9 motivates the villagers and fights for Goa to be free.

Image credit: Amazon

