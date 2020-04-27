Books To Read & Experience Punjab From Home During This Lockdown

The lockdown is taking a toll on each and every citizen of the country in different ways. Many are using this time to help their loved ones at home, but many are also getting restless as they are not able to go out and live there life as usual. In this time of the lockdown, here are a few books to read that will take you on a journey of the nation's northern western border Punjab. Here are books to read about Punjab you can enjoy during the lockdown.

Books to read about Punjab during the lockdown

Pinjar

Pinjar is a book authored by the famed novelist Amrita Pritam. This 1950 novel is a story about a Hindu girl named Puro, who is kidnapped by a Muslim man, Rashid. This book was made into a movie in 2003 which stared Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sanjay Suri. This is one of the best books as it has simple language and gives an overview of post-independence Punjab.

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows

This novel is written by Balli Kaur Jaswal and is one of her best works. This book is the creative work of the author. In the book, a temple plans to help widows revisit their teenage days and faces challenges as no one is interested in doing it. But later, the lead of the story discovers that new secrets of womanhood, sexuality and dark secrets are hidden behind their white dupatta.

Kothe Khark Singh

Ths novel is an amazing story of rural Punjab. It covers all premises of the politics that the three generations have faced and narrates independent India before the partition of Punjab. It describes the cultural and socio-economic changes that the state witnessed during that time.

Sparkling Punjab

Sparkling Punjab is a novel authored by Vijay Singhal and Atul Bharadwaj. It covers a passionate journey through every corner of Punjab. The book has over 400 pictures which showcase the beauty of the state with great detail.

Punjabi Century 1857-1947

Punjabi Century 1857-1947 is a critical record of the social history of India. This book presents the autobiography of a Punjabi family who has lived in the region for over three generations. This book provides an interesting view of what the Britishers meant for the Elite Punjabi families.