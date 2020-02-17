Books To Read During Pregnancy - From The Expectant Father to Expecting Better

When parents are expecting, especially for the first time, they often need to lean on someone for advice. From grandparents to doctors, the parents take advice from a range of sources. During these confusing times, they also turn to a range of novels to read. Here is a list of a few pregnancy books to read when the parents are expecting.

What to Expect when you’re Expecting

The What to Expect series is a popular novel series for expectant parents and is widely read all over the world. Authored by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel, the book was originally published in 1984. Currently on its fifth edition, the novel proves to be a complete guide for pregnant mothers and their partners. What to Expect when you're Expecting is preceded by What to Expect Before You're Expecting: The Complete Guide to Getting Pregnant and is followed by What to Expect the First Year.

Ina May's Guide to Childbirth

Ina May's Guide to Childbirth is an international bestseller published in 2003. The novel is written by Ina May Gaskin and falls into the category of self-help books. Drawing on over 40 years of experience, Ina May is an internationally acclaimed midwife. She tries to show expecting parents how to use their mind and body connection to help labour progress calmly and safely.

Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom is Wrong and What You Really Need to Know

Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom is Wrong and What You Really Need to Know is written by Emily Oster. The novel was originally published in 2013 and was recently revised for a 2019 edition. Written by an award-winning economist, she disapproves of the standard recommendations for pregnancy to empower women while they are expecting.

The Expectant Father

The Expectant Father was published in 1995 and is written by Armin Brott and Jennifer Ash. Tagged an indisputable leader in its field, the novel is a month by month guide for the expectant father. It carries all the information regarding the emotional, financial, and physical changes the father may experience during the course of his partner's pregnancy.

Dude, You're Gonna Be a Dad! How to Get (Both of You) Through the Next 9 Months

Dude, You're Gonna Be a Dad! How to Get (Both of You) Through the Next 9 Months was originally published in 2011. The novel is written by John Pfeiffer. There are thousands of ways for men to look stupid during pregnancy, the novel claims to help avoid almost all of them. The book focuses on what the expectant father should be doing for their partner rather than what is happening to their partner.

