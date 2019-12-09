Harmful Makeup Ingredients To Avoid During Pregnancy Months

Dos and don’ts of pregnancy come with a long list of avoidable items. From adjusting your diet to daily exercise and workout routines, pregnancy comes with several changes. Alongside eatable and drinking habits a pregnant woman also needs to take care of the beauty and skin products she is using. Most beauty products have some harmful chemicals and it’s important for expectant mothers to be careful of them. These chemicals do not only cause pregnancy complications but can also harm your baby. Here is a list of beauty ingredients and skincare products to avoid during pregnancy.

Beauty ingredients and skin care products to avoid using during pregnancy

Retinol derivatives

Though Vitamin A is essential for the healthy development of the fetus, excess of it can be harmful to the baby. Vitamin A derivatives such as Retin A, Retinoids, Retinyl palmitate can cause damage to the baby and thus must be strictly avoided during pregnancy. Retinol derivatives may pose a risk of harm, however minor, to the embryo.

Whitening creams

Skin whitening products contain hydroquinone and/or corticosteroids (a steroid medication), such as hydrocortisone. They can cause extreme allergies and reactions in pregnant women. Also, Skin can become more sensitive during pregnancy, increasing the risk of side effects and complications from these treatments.

Fragrance

Fragrances are usually made up of other harmful chemicals, like parabens, benzene derivatives, aldehydes. These chemicals are linked to cancer and nervous system issues. They can cause irritation and redness in the applied area. Look for these terms to clue you in that a product contains a fragrance: perfume, linalool, limonene, eugenol, citronellol, geraniol, or cinnamal, Fragrance-free products are mostly labeled as so.

Essential oils

Essential oils are natural and organic, but they are suggested to be kept away during the pregnancy days. Essential oils you should avoid during pregnancy are fennel, cinnamon, camphor, parsley, marjoram, and tarragon. They can increase the chance of skin pigmentation, increase the skin's sensitivity to UV, which isn't great considering the risk of pigmentation is higher during pregnancy.

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)