Books To Read On Long Flights: Bestsellers To Carry With You On Long Journeys

Long flight journeys can be tiring as well as boring. Time flows at a slow pace when one has nothing to do. So it is highly common to watch a nice movie or read a captivating book while long flights. Take a look at which books are a perfect match for long flights.

5 books that are perfect for a long flight

The Secret Life of Violet Grant, Beatriz Williams

This is a highly recommended book written by Beatriz Williams. The story is set in the backdrop of 1914 Berlin, where an American female physicist, Violet Schuyler Grant gets married to scientist Dr Walter Grant. Though they have a decade long age-gap between them, she is willing to work through the problems. Check out this book.

Pretty Girls, Karin Slaughter

Pretty Girls written by Karin Slaughter is a 2015 American crime thriller. The story circulates around Georgia sisters, Lydia Delgado and Claire Scott who are pulled back to their shared past after a brutal murder takes place. The sisters will reunite with their third sister, Julia who has been missing since she was 19 years old.

The Miss Peregrine Trilogy, Ransom Riggs

This set of books is as beautiful as it is haunting. The author Ransom Riggs collected old photographs from flea markets as a hobby. Later he decided to write stories around these photographs and compose a novel.

The Stand, Stephen King

Stephen King is a genius author and a master storyteller. His book The Stand revolves around a man who escapes from a biological weapon facility after enduring an accident. He carries with him the deadly virus Captain Tripps that eventually wipes out most of the world's population.

Inferno, Dan Brown

Dan Brown is yet another very intriguing writer and an expert in mythologies and history. This book Inferno is one of his any bestselling novels. The story revolves around a symbology professor and how he uncovers one of the most horrific secrets of the present world.

