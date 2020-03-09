Books To Read This March 2020 That Are Based On Real-life Stories And Incidents

For all the Bibliophiles in the world, March comes as a month of happiness and joy as most of the authors are tend to launch their books in this season. There are two kinds of books that can be read if one has a keen interest in reading. That is fictional and non-fictional literature. Fictional literature is all about stories whereas non-fictional literature is based on real-life incidents. Here is a compilation of five non-fictional books to read in March 2020.

How to Break Up with Fast Fashion by Lauren Bravo

In How to Break Up with Fast Fashion, journalist Lauren Bravo chronicles her year of quitting fast fashion, and crucially offers honest and realistic advice on how we can quit too. Bravo inspires you to repair, recycle and give old items a new lease of life, all without sacrificing your style, and the planet. This book comes as a proof of describing how fast fashion is becoming the second biggest polluter in the world.

How to Get Over a Boy by Chidera Eggerue

In How to Get Over a Boy, Eggerue reframes the goal of finding a man that has so often been seen as the culmination of a woman’s achievements. Containing suitable solutions for every part of one's dating life, from that crush stage when she can’t stop thinking about the guy even though he isn’t replying to texts to helping her face society’s constant questioning about how we can be happy and single.

Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists by Julia Ebner

Going Dark makes for terrifying reading and it also focuses on exposing just how closely we’re surrounded by fanatical ideology every day of our lives, and how that ideology is being countered. The author Julia Ebner works at a counter-terrorism think tank, monitoring radical groups from the outside.

The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac

The Future We Choose is by Christiana Figueres, who used to work for the UN and was the public face of the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, and political strategist Tom Rivett-Carnac. The Future We Choose is about understanding the climate crisis, and also includes things each of us can do every day to make a difference.

