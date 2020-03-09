The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Books To Read This March 2020 That Are Based On Real-life Stories And Incidents

Books

Books to read in March 2020 is one of the top-listed things in every Bibliophile's to-do list. Here is a culmination of five non-fictional books to read.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Books to read

For all the Bibliophiles in the world, March comes as a month of happiness and joy as most of the authors are tend to launch their books in this season. There are two kinds of books that can be read if one has a keen interest in reading. That is fictional and non-fictional literature. Fictional literature is all about stories whereas non-fictional literature is based on real-life incidents. Here is a compilation of five non-fictional books to read in March 2020.

  • How to Break Up with Fast Fashion by Lauren Bravo

In How to Break Up with Fast Fashion, journalist Lauren Bravo chronicles her year of quitting fast fashion, and crucially offers honest and realistic advice on how we can quit too. Bravo inspires you to repair, recycle and give old items a new lease of life, all without sacrificing your style, and the planet. This book comes as a proof of describing how fast fashion is becoming the second biggest polluter in the world. 

Also Read| Traveling to Indonesia? These 5 books on Indonesia will take you right there

  • How to Get Over a Boy by Chidera Eggerue

In How to Get Over a Boy, Eggerue reframes the goal of finding a man that has so often been seen as the culmination of a woman’s achievements. Containing suitable solutions for every part of one's dating life, from that crush stage when she can’t stop thinking about the guy even though he isn’t replying to texts to helping her face society’s constant questioning about how we can be happy and single.

  • Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists by Julia Ebner

Going Dark makes for terrifying reading and it also focuses on exposing just how closely we’re surrounded by fanatical ideology every day of our lives, and how that ideology is being countered. The author Julia Ebner works at a counter-terrorism think tank, monitoring radical groups from the outside. 

Also Read| Can't travel to Thailand? Here are three books will take you right there

Also Read| Can't travel to Malaysia? These 5 books are the next best way to experience the country

  • The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac

The Future We Choose is by Christiana Figueres, who used to work for the UN and was the public face of the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, and political strategist Tom Rivett-Carnac. The Future We Choose is about understanding the climate crisis, and also includes things each of us can do every day to make a difference. 

Also Read| Here are top celebrity cookbooks every fitness enthusiast must check out

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
Milind
EMAILS UNVEIL RANA-PRIYANKA LINK
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
Congress
CONGRESS ON PRIYANKA-RANA KAPOOR
Disha Patani
DISHA PATANI'S WEEKEND PLANS
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE