Can't Travel To Malaysia? These 5 Books Are The Next Best Way To Experience The Country

The rich culture, and the intriguing history of Malaysia has drawn tourists from all over the world. However, owing to busy schedules and several other reasons, however, trips do not always work as planned. While it may not be as good as actually visiting the country, here are 5 books about Malaysia, its culture and traditions, which will make you feel like you are right there.

1) The Night Tiger

The Night Tiger is a novel written by Yangsze Choo, which was published in 2019. It is a historical novel which takes the readers back to colonial Malaysia of the 1930s. The Night Tiger is a romance mystery with a heavy dose of traditional beliefs, customs, and stories of a community involving tigers.

2) The Woman Who Breathed Two Worlds

Written by Selina Sian Chin Yoke, this novel was published in 2016 and walks the readers through the Peranakan culture and Nyonya cuisine. The book is set in two cities of Malaysia, with 10 per cent of the plot set in Penang, and the rest of it set in Ipoh. It tells the story of a Peranakan woman, Chye Hoon, and her family.

3) Crossroads: A Popular History of Malaysia and Singapore

Crossroads: A Popular History of Malaysia and Singapore was published in 2012 and is written by Jim Baker. The novel talks about both Malaysian and Singaporean history. The book sheds light on both the countries' history from 2,500 years ago to 2006.

4) The Garden of Evening Mists

The Garden of Evening Mists is written by Tan Twan Eng and was published in 2012. The novel talks about Ipoh situated in Malaysia. It gives a detailed overview of the Malayan Emergency (1948-1960) and the guerilla war which was fought by the Malayan communist party against the Britishers.

5) The Ghost Bride

Yet another novel written by Yangsze Choo, The Ghost Bride was published in 2013. The story of the novel is based in the city of Malacca of 1893. The genre of the book explores both adventure and supernatural for readers who love reading ghost stories. Along with ghost stories it also talks about the afterlife.

