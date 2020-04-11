Free E-books On Apple That You Can Read To Spend Time In Quarantine More Productively

Since the time the coronavirus lockdown has gripped the nation, people are looking for ways and means to pass their time at home. There are many official entertainment and art sources that are also doing their best to help people to spend their time. Apple books have also started giving free e-books to read at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Here are some book recommendations from Apple books that you can read:

The Autobiography of Charles Darwin

A free book under the biography section is The Autobiography of Charles Darwin by Charles Darwin. While everyone is aware of his theories and his amazing work, not a lot is known about his personal life. Thus, this book could be a fresh and fun read.

Old Greek Stories

In the section of Short Stories, a collection of old Greek stories can be found. It is written by James Baldwin. The book contains all stories of mythological heroes from Greek stories and also include their adventures.

The English Novel

One of the most famous works in literature, The English Novel was published in the year 1913 by George Saintsbury. It is a goldmine for all literature lovers. It includes essays of works of Dickens, Austen, Swift and Scott.

Other famous novels available to read are Gulliver's Travels by Jonathan Swift, Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and Little Men by Louisa May Alcott. You can also get Twenty Thousand Leagues by Jules Verne. A collection of short stories by Oscar Wilde is also available.

How to get free books from Apple

You need to first open the Apple Books app in your iOS gadget. There is a section of Book Store in that. Under the Feature Collection, you can find various different genres. If you want to read the book, just click on the button 'Get' and you will not be charged.

