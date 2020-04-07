Five Motivational Books In Marathi To Read During This Lockdown

As we all know, the world has come to a standstill amid the coronavirus outbreak. This coronavirus lockdown time has brought us to follow the necessary rule of social distancing. During this quarantine days, things that are keeping us busy and entertained are unique social challenges, reading books, exercises, games and much more. But if you are a book-worm and love to read books in different languages, here is a list of some Marathi books that will keep you busy. You can enjoy reading these Marathi books at home while enjoying your self-isolation time-

Also read | Hanuman Jayanti Wishes In Marathi That One Can Send To Their Friends & Family

Some of the best books in Marathi to read at home during the coronavirus lockdown-

Mrityunjaya

Shivaji Sawant's Mrityunjaya is an exceptional example of a literary masterpiece in which a present-day Marathi novelist studies the meaning of the bewildering skein that is life through the personae of the Mahabharata characters. The book focuses on the character of Karna and his role in Mahabharata. Even though the legend of Mahabharata is well-known, the author's narration takes the reader to an uncharted journey.

Chavva

Born to Shivaji and his first wife Saibai, Sambhaji was given the responsibilities of the Maratha empire which Shivaji began. He was born at the Purandar fort and was raised by his paternal grandmother Jijabai. Shivaji had signed the Treaty of Purandar with the Mughals and sent Sambhaji to live with Raja Jai Singh of Amber, as a political hostage. This book, Chava, by Shivaji Swant, reveals his life story and displays him for the brave ruler that he was.

Also read | Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Some Simple Ways To Keep Your Dog Busy Indoors

Panipat

Panipat book was Vishwas Patil's first literary work in his writing career. This book revolves around the story of the third battle of Panipat, which took place on January 14, 1761. It presents the historical battle between the Maratha army and the army of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the founder of the Afghan Empire. In the start of the book, it follows the battle that takes place between the army of Najib-ud-Daulah, an ethnic Pashtun, and the Scindias. Further, it talks about the northward progress of Maratha forces who stand against the threat of Najib-ud-Daulah

Shrimanyogi

Ranjit Desai’s Shrimanyogi is a biographical work on the life and the successes of the great Maratha king, Chatrapathi Shivaji. King Shivaji has been a legendary figure in Indian history. The book chronicles his brave journey against foreign invaders. The author has worked very hard to write this book and done his best to build the book based just on facts. The book highlight the achievements of this legendary king very interestingly.

Also read | Bored Of Eating Veggies During Lockdown? Try These Marathi Dishes That Need No Vegetables

Shala

Shala is one of the best works of Milind Bokil which will surely take you back to your school life. The book is about Mukund Joshi, a fourteen-year-old boy who is newly in love. He and his classmate attend the same private tuitions. He goes to the tutions just for a glimpse of her and follows her back home every day. Sadly, the girl has not a clue that he is mad for her, because, in their society, boys and girls don't talk or roam freely. You should surely read this love storybook.

Also read | How To Clean Laptop And Computers Safely During The Coronavirus Lockdown