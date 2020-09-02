Doctor Who’s Time Lord Victorious States The Possibility Of A Dark Future

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious comic has been launched in comic book stores today. The Time Lord Victorious states the story of the tenth doctor who has not yet achieved victory over time. Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious is a new story of the Doctor- Who franchise that will be available on various platforms like comic books, audio adventures, short stories and several other platforms.

ALSO READ: Why Did Christopher Eccleston Leave 'Doctor Who' After The First Season?

Doctor Who has been teasing Time Lord Victorious since quite some time. Recently, the filmmakers released a teaser of Time Lord Victorious. While the teaser did not give a clear idea to the viewers, a Dalek appeared to warn several of the Doctor. In the teaser, the Dalek says, “I am the last… but I survive”. It further adds, “I will repair… because I must warn the universe about the Doctor!!”!

It is extremely strange for the Dalek to warn the viewers about the Doctor. The teaser also spikes the possibility of several plot twists and role reversals. The Time Lord Victorious teaser has yet received 1.5k likes, 360 Retweets and counting. You can check out the Time Lord Victorious teaser here:

ALSO READ: Jayasurya Starrer 'Vellam's' New Teaser Crosses One Million Views In Two Days; Watch

In order to get a clear idea of Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious, one can visit the official website of the Time Lord Victorious. Here one can get a deep insight into the timeline, the story, as well as the format of Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious. A game and escape room is also based on Time Lord Victorious. According to a report by winteriscoming.net, the escape room in the United Kingdom follows the theme of Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious. However, there is no confirmed news about the establishment of such an escape room in the global markets.

ALSO READ: The Stand Series Drops First Teaser Of Stephen King's Post Apocalyptic World; WATCH

More about Doctor Who’s Time Lord Victorious:

Speculations are that Doctor Who’s Time Lord Victorious will release on November 17, 2020. The comic book has been written by Jody Houser and it has been illustrated by Roberta Ingranata. Time Lord Victorious' plot will revolve around the dark times during which the eternals were young. We might get to see the doctor trying to defend his planet from a terrible race.

ALSO READ: 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Teaser Trailer And Release Date On Netflix Out Now

Source: Still from Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious teaser