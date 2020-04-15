Dork Diaries By Rachel Renee Russell To Get A New Book In The Series This Year

Dork Diaries is famous among children all over the world. The bestselling book series is written by the famous author Rachel Renee Russell. She is an American author and is popular for her Dork series and The Misadventures of Max Crumbly book series. The Dork Diaries series has 14 books released until now. According to some reports, the latest book in the Dork Diaries series is expected to release this year.

Also Read | Matt Reeves Talks About How His 'The Batman' Is Different From Past Films Of The Superhero

The book will be the 15th title in the Dork Diaries series. The Dork Diaries series is both written and illustrated by the author, Rachel Renee Russell. The book is written in the format of a diary and consists of drawings and comics along with words. The Dork Diaries follows the life of Nikki Maxwell. Nikki Maxwell is a scholarship student who is in a fancy school that is full of students from wealthy families.

Also Read | 'The Simpsons' Is Now Available In India; Watch All 31 Seasons On Disney+ Hotstar

The upcoming book is expected to release this year and it will be a new addition to the existing Dork Diaries series which comprises of 14 books. The report also stated that the new 15th book will be titled as I Love Paris! The book will be published by Simon & Schuster and is expected to release on October 15, 2020. Fiction editorial director of the book, Jane Griffiths recently opened up about the book in a media interaction.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson As 'The Batman' To Be Depicted As A Married Man With Kid In Sequel?

Also Read | 'World Art Day' Quotes To Send To All Artists You Know, Wish Them A Happy World Art Day!

She said that they are thrilled to release a new book in 2020 and she is confident that the latest 15th installment in the Dork Diaries series will be a huge success. She also said that the book enjoys a massive fan following across the world and the new book will continue to grow the readership for the Dork Diaries series. There are 14 books in the Dork Diaries series till now but there are 23 books overall if the Double Dork Collections and the World Book Day Novella are taken into account.