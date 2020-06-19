Father’s Day 2020: Top 6 Books To Gift Your Dad On This Special Day

While Father’s Day 2020 is just around the corner, there are several who are pondering over Father’s Day gift ideas. Don’t worry, for we are here to help you with some of the best father’s day gift ideas. While there are various gifting options such as sweets, clothing and electronics, nothing can replace trusty books. Books add a personal touch to gifts while the choice of the book also communicates a feeling towards loved ones. Here’s a list of the top 6 books that you can gift to your father on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Books for Father's Day

1. The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt: This book features the story of a young lad who loses his mother in a terrorist attack. The young boy is adopted by a wealthy friend of the family. While the young boy works in a dusty antique store, he develops a relationship with an older man Hobie who treats him like a son. This novel is truly heart-warming and a great option for a father’s day present.

2. Dear Dad, edited by Samuel Johnson: This book comprises a compilation of notable Australian letters. The letters are truly heartfelt and honest and help to bring a smile on almost anyone’s face. All these letters have been addressed to fathers and hence may be the best father’s day gift.

3. Things My Son Needs to Know About the World by Fredrick Backman: This book is a compilation of a manual, a memoir and love letter that was addressed to the author’s son. This book features a father who watches his son grow up. The author tries to explain why he is overprotective towards his child.

4. How to Build a Boat by Jonathan Gornall: This book is a touching memoir of a father who missed a chance to raise his daughter. So when he finally gets a chance, he decides to build his daughter a boat.

5. My Papi has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero: This book celebrates the unity between a father and daughter in an immigrant neighbourhood. The heart-warming book is a young girl’s love letter to her hard-working father.

6. Dad Be By My Side by Soosh: This book features a larger-than-life father and his adorable daughter. The book celebrates the love between fathers and daughters. The book is a light read and a great option for a father’s day gift.

Father's day date 2020

Father’s day falls on June 21 in India. This day celebrates the love and contribution of father figures. Several express love and gratitude towards their fathers on this day.

