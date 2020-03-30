The Debate
Bored Of Eating Veggies During Lockdown? Try These Marathi Dishes That Need No Vegetables

Food

Covid-19 lockdown has led to people avoiding the consumption of vegetables. Thus, here is a list of Marathi dishes that do not need vegetables to make.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
covid-19 lockdown

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is undertaking various preventive measures to curb down the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, a lot of people are worried about dishes to cook during the COVID-19 lockdown. One can get quite bored of eating the same kind of veggies through all the weeks, and need some variety in our daily diet. Therefore, here is a list of dishes that do not require vegetables.

Also Read | Easy Dinner Ideas: Egg Tacos Is A Quick And Delicious Recipe To Try While In Quarantine

Dishes that require NO vegetables to make during COVID-19 lockdown

  • Amboli
  • Sabudana khichdi
  • Zhunka bhakri
  • Pithla bhakri
  • Pohe
  • Sheera
  • Thalipeeth
  • Rajgeera kheer
  • Bhajjis 

Amboli

Amboli is a typical Malvani recipe that is made with rice batter. The batter is first soaked and then grounded, followed by leaving it overnight to ferment. Ambolis are made on Cast Iron Tawas, also popularly known as 'Bidacha Tawa' in Marathi. They are best eaten with Kala Vatanyachi Sambar or coconut chutney.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by fOOdie (@finest_homemade) on

Sabudana khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is an extremely popular dish in Indian households. It is made up of tapioca pearls, potato, green chilly, peanuts, and herbs. It is best eaten with curd.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nehal Kukadia (@masala_lab) on

Also Read | Roasted Makhanas Recipe Ideas To Try At Home This Chaitra Navratri

Zhunka bhakri

Zhunka bhakri is a traditional Maharashtrian dish. Zhunka is made up of chickpea flour base along with a touch of mustard seeds, fried onions, ginger, and garlic. It is best eaten with jowar or bajra bhakris. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankur Thamke (@bhukabhalu) on

Pithla bhakri

Pitla is a type of curry that is made up of gram flour and onions. This spicy traditional Maharashtrian dish comprises ginger, garlic, green chillies and onions cooked with gram flour and water until the curry becomes thick. It is best enjoyed with jowar or bajra bhakri too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chirag Dave (@the_chirag_dave) on

Poha

Poha is one of the most popular breakfast recipes of a Maharashtrian household. It is made up of flattened rice with spices, peanuts, and onions. It is also one of the easiest and quickest recipes which and is garnished with sev, lemon and coriander leaves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amogh | Pune Food Blogger (@foodlish_explorers) on

Sheera

Sheera is a type of traditional pudding that is made up of semolina, ghee, cashews, raisins, and sugar. it is also popularly known as Suji Halwa in several parts of the country. It is also commonly offered to Gods in Naivedya or Prasad during various festivals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhucha Barve (@thekitchenchronicler) on

Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is a spiced flatbread that is made from multigrain flour, millets and spices. However, readymade thalipeeth flour is also available in the market. It is served hot white butter or curd.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajani Shinde (@rajani_shinde91) on

Also Read | Kids' Lunchbox Ideas: Here Are Some Healthy Meal Recipes For Your Children

Rajgeera kheer

Unlike other kheers, rajgeera kheer has a crunchy texture to it. It is made up of amaranth seeds that are rich in protein. Just like other kheers, it is garnished and cooked with dry fruits like pistachios, almonds, cashews and raisins. Some people also add cardamom powder to it that adds a subtle tinge of flavour and aroma to the dish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malathy Srinivasan (@tummytunes) on

Bhajjis 

In Maharashtrian householdsBhajjis are usually made up of either potatoes or onions. Both potatoes and onions are dipped in gram flour and later fried. Both the bhajjis are served hot with coriander chutney or tomato sauce.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A typical gemini ♊ (@sayali_jori) on

Also Read | Best Mushroom Recipes To Prepare At Home With Very Simple Steps

First Published:
COMMENT
