Bored Of Eating Veggies During Lockdown? Try These Marathi Dishes That Need No Vegetables

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is undertaking various preventive measures to curb down the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, a lot of people are worried about dishes to cook during the COVID-19 lockdown. One can get quite bored of eating the same kind of veggies through all the weeks, and need some variety in our daily diet. Therefore, here is a list of dishes that do not require vegetables.

Dishes that require NO vegetables to make during COVID-19 lockdown

Amboli

Amboli is a typical Malvani recipe that is made with rice batter. The batter is first soaked and then grounded, followed by leaving it overnight to ferment. Ambolis are made on Cast Iron Tawas, also popularly known as 'Bidacha Tawa' in Marathi. They are best eaten with Kala Vatanyachi Sambar or coconut chutney.

Sabudana khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is an extremely popular dish in Indian households. It is made up of tapioca pearls, potato, green chilly, peanuts, and herbs. It is best eaten with curd.

Zhunka bhakri

Zhunka bhakri is a traditional Maharashtrian dish. Zhunka is made up of chickpea flour base along with a touch of mustard seeds, fried onions, ginger, and garlic. It is best eaten with jowar or bajra bhakris.

Pithla bhakri

Pitla is a type of curry that is made up of gram flour and onions. This spicy traditional Maharashtrian dish comprises ginger, garlic, green chillies and onions cooked with gram flour and water until the curry becomes thick. It is best enjoyed with jowar or bajra bhakri too.

Poha

Poha is one of the most popular breakfast recipes of a Maharashtrian household. It is made up of flattened rice with spices, peanuts, and onions. It is also one of the easiest and quickest recipes which and is garnished with sev, lemon and coriander leaves.

Sheera

Sheera is a type of traditional pudding that is made up of semolina, ghee, cashews, raisins, and sugar. it is also popularly known as Suji Halwa in several parts of the country. It is also commonly offered to Gods in Naivedya or Prasad during various festivals.

Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is a spiced flatbread that is made from multigrain flour, millets and spices. However, readymade thalipeeth flour is also available in the market. It is served hot white butter or curd.

Rajgeera kheer

Unlike other kheers, rajgeera kheer has a crunchy texture to it. It is made up of amaranth seeds that are rich in protein. Just like other kheers, it is garnished and cooked with dry fruits like pistachios, almonds, cashews and raisins. Some people also add cardamom powder to it that adds a subtle tinge of flavour and aroma to the dish.

Bhajjis

In Maharashtrian households, Bhajjis are usually made up of either potatoes or onions. Both potatoes and onions are dipped in gram flour and later fried. Both the bhajjis are served hot with coriander chutney or tomato sauce.

