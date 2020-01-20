Franz Kafka's Best Works That All Book Lovers Must Read At Least Once

German-speaking Bohemian Jewish novelist and short story writer, Franz Kafka is widely regarded as one of the major authors of 20th-century literature. His works mainly contain elements like realism and the themes of alienation, existential anxiety, guilt, and absurdity.

He had written and developed several books, some of which even published after his death. Many of his works have left an impact on society too. Here are some of his best works listed below which you must read.

ALSO READ: Iconic DC Villains Of The Comic Books Canon From 'Darkseid' To 'Joker'

The Trial

A pure psychological thriller The Trial offers you a dark glimpse of life as unexpected events. The author takes us into the dark abyss of the human mind with all its twists and turns and the creativity of his writing. The story revolves around Joseph K after he wakes up one morning and finds that he is accused of a crime he did not commit.

The Metamorphosis

The book The Metamorphosis as the title suggests is about sudden change and how one comes to terms with the same. The novel revolves around the main protagonist waking up one fine day to discover that he is a large insect. This story is always considered to be one of Kafka’s best for the simple reason which is it underscores the fact that our hidden inner desires continue to shape our lives.

ALSO READ: UK: Neil Gaiman Turns To Twitter For Help As Bookstore Fails To Sell A Single Copy

The Castle

Often reviled as an anti-establishment book, The Castle was nevertheless published posthumously and manages to showcase Kafka at his creative best. The book revolves around a man trying to get into a castle and being unable to get around the authorities trying to prevent him from doing so. The book, even though it is simple, still manages to carry readers based merely on Kafka’s prose and his creativity.

Letter to His Father

It is known for many of his fans that Franz Kafka had a troubled relationship with his father whom he had always viewed as an authoritarian figure. The book Letter to his Father is more of private correspondence between him and his father where he shares about their troubled relationship. One can see that Kafka’s father had a strong impact on Kafka and his resultant works.

ALSO READ: On Stephen Hawking's Birth Anniversary, Here Are Few Books To Read That He Co-authored

ALSO READ: Cecelia Ahern Books That Every Romantic Must Add To His/her Reading List