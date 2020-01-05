Cecelia Ahern Books That Every Romantic Must Add To His/her Reading List

Cecelia Ahern is an Irish bestseller novelist. She is known for her books such as PS, I Love You, Where Rainbows End and If You Could See Me Now. Two of her books were adapted as major movies. She and her books have won numerous awards, including the Irish Book Award for Popular Fiction for The Year I Met You. She has written many novels and has contributed to various anthologies with a number of short stories. Here we have compiled a list of some of her best books-

Best Cecelia Ahern books to read

P.S. I love you

Holly couldn't survive without her beloved Gerry. They were a young couple who were able to finish each other's sentences. However, Gerry succumbs to a terminal disease and dies, and Holly is left alone, unable to retrieve the bits of her life. Yet she learns to laugh, conquer her doubts, and explore a world she never knew existed. A must-read for all romantics!

Read: Best 2019: Books To Read Before The Year Ends

Girl In The Mirror

Lila knows how lucky she was to find her dream man. But when on her wedding day a secret from the history of her parents comes to light, her life changed in the most unexpected ways. Another of Ahern's gem that explores the nuances of fragile relationships.

Read: Enid Blyton Books | Best Books By The Author For Young Readers

If You Could See Me Now

Elizabeth had a tumultuous life. Her alcoholic mother abandoned her when she was young, her emotionally distant father never cared for her, and her free-spirited sister later follows their mother's footsteps, leaving her own six-year-old son, Luke in Elizabeth's care. However, when Ivan, the mysterious new grown-up friend of Luke, comes into the picture, Elizabeth doesn't really know what to do with him. Ivan opens Elizabeth's eyes to a whole new way of living with his penchant for adventure and lively take on big and small things. But is Ivan for real?

Read: Best Of Haruki Murakami: From Kafka On The Shore To Pinball, Books To Add To Your List

A Place Called Here

She's been obsessed with missing things since Sandy Shortt's classmate vanished 20 years ago. Finding becomes her task-whether it's a lost sock or looking the people who disappear from their lives is the most serious issue. Sandy dedicates her life to finding those people who are missing, offering a flicker of hope to devastated families. Definitely a must-read for all Ahern fans.

Read: Nicholas Sparks Books: Some Of The Author's Novels That Transcended To The Silver Screen.