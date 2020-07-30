Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Confronting & Forgiving The Woman Who Sexually Abused Her

Jessica Simpson recently spoke about forgiving the woman who sexually abused her as a child after confronting her eight years ago. The American pop singer made this revelation when she appeared on the latest episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness. During her interview, Jessica opened up about feeling bad for the woman in many ways, because she was also being abused by an older man.

Jessica Simpson says she 'wasn't going to leave it unsaid'

In her February memoir, 'Open Book', Jessica Simpson wrote about the sexual abuse she suffered during her childhood. Now, in her interview with Katherine on The Gift of Forgiveness, Jessica shed light on how her abuser was herself being abused by an older man. The 40-year-old revealed that she went up to the woman and told her that she knew what was going on and how she herself was being abused by the older man, who always was there at her place. However, the pop singer admitted that the man never touched her but would abuse the woman, who then used to do the same with her.

Although the Sweetest Sin singer didn’t identify the person, she stated that it was someone who would have sleepovers with her when her family would go to visit another family, around two or three times a year. She further spoke about confronting the woman and said that she advised her to talk to someone and find a way to forget those moments, heal and move on in life. Simpson also told her that she forgave her but doesn't really care to be around her ever again. The pop star also let her know that she knew what happened between them and was not going to live in denial about it.

Elaborating more about the same, Jessica explained she knew she couldn’t move forward without letting the woman know that she wasn’t going to leave it unsaid. She added saying she left it unsaid for far too long but knew that if she was honest with herself, it would clear her conscience. The I Belong To Me singer concluded saying she even sent her the memoir.

