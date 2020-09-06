George RR Martin Is Binge-watching These Shows At Home As He Writes 'Winds Of Winter'

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging havoc across the world and most people confined inside the four walls of their homes, Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin found solace in something very simple, yet enjoyable. The American novelist took to social media to share how he is spending his time alone with books, movies and shows at his house. Martin also recommended a film and a show to his followers that he really enjoyed watching in the recent past.

George RR Martin said that even though he likes watching movies in the theatres with a live audience because that is how it is meant to be, he has been doing it at his home lately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Game of Thrones writer said that he and his wife Parris binged watched HBO's adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials and absolutely "loved" it. He praised the production and the cast of the series, particularly Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom he loved as an aeronaut. The acclaimed writer asked his followers to watch the series if they are a Pullman fan, and if not, asked them to watch it anyway as it holds the capability to make one.

Martin also recommended a film based on a true story about a Pakistani kid in Luton, England who becomes the world's biggest fan of Bruce Springsteen, an American singer and songwriter. The film Blinded By The Light, Martin said that he has already seen it four times as it brings him back up every time he feels down. He said that he liked some of the choices made by the filmmakers, including the lyrics coming up on the screen and went on to add that he is not a big fan of musicals but he likes this one.

Winds of Winter

Earlier, George RR Martin updated his fans with good news about Winds of Winter, the last book in the Song of Ice and Fire series which inspired the Game of Thrones adaptation, one of the most popular television shows of all time. Martin said that the forced isolation has helped him write the book and he is spending long hours every day to complete it.

(Image Credit: AP)

