'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Writer Jenny Han's Books To Add To Your Reading List

To All The Boys I've Loved Before is one of the most popular novels written by Jenny Han. The novel gained much recognition after it was adapted into a Netflix original movie. Recently, the sequel of this movie titled To All The Boys I've Loved Before, P.S I Still Love You was released. The second movie is also based on Jenny Han's book P.S I Still Love You. If you are someone who loved both the movies, then here are a few of Jenny Han's novels that you can read.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a trilogy of young adult romance novels written by American author Jenny Han, and published by Simon & Schuster. The series includes The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), It's Not Summer Without You (2010), and We'll Always Have Summer (2011).

The novels follow Isabel "Belly" Conklin in the summers she spends at Cousin's Beach with her mother and older brother, along with her mother's lifelong best friend and her sons.

Always and Forever, Lara Jean

Always and Forever, Lara Jean is a 2017 novel by American author Jenny Han, first published by Simon & Schuster and released on May 2, 2017. It is the third and final installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series, following To All the Boys I've Loved Before, released on April 15, 2014, and P.S. I Still Love You, released on May 26, 2015.

Burn for Burn

Burn for Burn is also a trilogy by Jenny Han. The first was titled Burn for Burn and the other two were named Fire with Fire and Ashes for Ashes. The chapters rotate between Mary, Lillia, and Kat’s POV. But they aren’t in that order, nor do they ever really have a real pattern. Telling a story from multiple POV broadens the story and really connects you to more characters.

It's Not Summer Without You

It's Not Summer Without You is the second installment of the trilogy The Summer I turned Pretty. Belly explicitly disregards her mother's wishes and sneaks out of the house in order to try and convince Conrad to go back to school. Conrad goes to college in this book and thus experiences a new sense of independence. Readers do see the effects that his independent decision-making has on him through the view of Jeremiah and Belly.

Image Source: Jenny Han Instagram