Famous Movie Locations Quiz: Can You Identify THESE Bollywood Films Based On Scenic Shots?

Bollywood films have always played a major role in introducing fans to some of the most exotic and iconic locations across the globe. Be it any ordinary locations, after featuring in a Bollywood film, most of them have become a tourist attraction overnight. Thus, here's a fun movie quiz with a wanderlust twist for all the travel junkies out there. Can you identify these highly-popular Bollywood films based on the scenic shot from the movie?

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Can You Identify THESE Locales Based Of Bollywood Film's Iconic Scenes?

Can you guess these Bollywood films?

1) Shot in Himachal Pradesh, this scene is from one of Kareena Kapoor's most iconic songs of all time. This Imitiaz Ali directorial is deemed a cult classic which released in 2007 and tops the watchlist of ardent fans till date. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Milenge Milenge

Jab We Met

Chup Chup Ke

36 China Town

2) Shot on the iconic London Bridge, in this scene, Akshay Kumar's character speaks about the rich heritage of India to Katrina Kaif's character and her friends. This comedy-drama also released in 2007 and featured late Rishi Kapoor as Katrina's father. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Singh Is Kinng

Welcome

Tees Maar Khan

Namaste London

3) Majorly shot in the beautiful city of Paris, France, this woman-centric film catapulted Kangana Ranaut's career in Bollywood. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this film was both a critical and commercial success. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Simran

Katti Batti

Queen

Gangster

4) This musical romantic drama was reportedly one of the most expensive Bollywood films of its time. The Aditya Chopra venture starred Amitabh Bachchan as a strict headmaster of a Gurukul. The film is shot in several locations across India and England as well as at the Oxford and Cambridge Universities. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Mohabbatein

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Baghban

5) Shot in several scenic locales across India, this film stars former love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Ever since its release in 2013, this Ayan Mukerji directorial went on to achieve cult status. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Tamasha

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Anjaana Anjaani

Also Read | Try Bollywood Quiz On Wedding Outfits; Can You Identify Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj?

6) Shot at the banks of Pangong Tso river in Ladakh, this scene marks the climax of one of Rajkumar Hirani's most successful film, both commercially as well as critically. The film starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles as lovers. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Bombay Talkies

Talaash

3 Idiots

Lal Singh Chaddha

7) This shot is from a popular Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone song which was shot in the scenic locale of Corsica Island in France. This Imitiaz Ali directorial marked the last on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Deepika which released in 2015. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Tamasha

Wake Up Sid

Bachna Ae Haseeno

8) Shot in the rural areas of Hastinapur and Mawana, this film tells the tale of two sharpshooter sisters. The biographical drama released in 2019 and was directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Saandh Ki Aankh

Dum Lagake Haisha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Sonchiriya

9) This film showcases the hustle and bustle of New York City and the struggle of late Sridevi's character to adjust in an English-speaking country. Majorly shot in one of the five boroughs of NYC, Manhattan, the film is helmed by Gauri Shinde. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

English Vinglish

Mom

Zero

Puli

10) Released in 2019, this Abhishek Chaubey directorial was shot entirely in Chambal. Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, the film presented the story of dacoits in 1975. Can you guess the film based on this scenic shot?

(Image credit: YouTube)

Kai Po Che!

Sonchiriya

Kedarnath

Raabta

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Names Of These Yoga Poses Performed By Our B-town Yoginis

Answers

Jab We Met Namaste London Queen Mohabbatein Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 3 Idiots Tamasha Saand Ki Aankh English Vinglish Sonchiriya

Also Read | Bollywood Quiz: Look Into These Eyes And Guess The Famous Hindi Film Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.