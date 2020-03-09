Holi 2020: Five Books On The 'Festival Of Colours' To Read This Festive Season

Holi is celebrated as the festival of colours. People splash coloured water on each other to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated across the country for around two days. There are several books that tell the tale of this festival with different perspectives. Read to know about a few of the books on Holi, ahead of the festival on March 10, 2020.

Books on Holi

Festival of Colors

Among the most popular books on Holi is Festival of Colors by Kabir Sehgal and Suristha Sehgal. The book is illustrated by Vashti Harrison. In it, siblings Mintoo and Chintoo are busy gathering flowers so that they can make colourful powders to throw during Holi. When the festival arrives, they gather with their family, friends and neighbours for a vibrant celebration of fresh starts, forgiveness, friendship and fun.

Dev and Ollie: Colour Carnival

Modern, funny and informative, the Dev and Ollie series of books take children on magical adventures to unique festivals in India and around the world. Written by Shweta Aggarwal, the series is beautifully illustrated by Somnath Chatterjee. The book includes 34 pages and was first publishes in June 2016.

Amma Tell Me About Holi

Bhakti Mathur wrote Amma Tell Me About Holi which consists of 28 pages. It is a story told to a little boy Klaka by his Amma with a lot of happiness. It first tells the story of fun and colours with Krishna and Radha. Then the next chapter celebrates the triumph of good over evil with the tale of Holika Dahan.

Let’s Celebrate Holi!

Let’s Celebrate Holi! is from Maya and Neel’s India Adventure Series as Book 3. It is written by Ajanta Chakraborty and Vivek Kumar with Janelle Diller as the editor. The book is a multicultural education series from Bollywood groove. Maya, Neel and their pet squirrel Chintu visit their cousin Amey who resides in India to celebrate Holi.

Here Comes Holi: The Festival of Colors

Written by Meenal Panday, Here Comes Holi: The Festival of Colors is the story of a young prince Prahlad and his evil father King Hirnakasypu. The tail, as told to a boy in modern India, brings out the fun and festivity of Holi with its mythical significance. The book has a rating of 3.30 on the popular reading website Goodreads.