Holi 2020: Take A Look At Some Holi Skin Care Tips To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours

The festival of Holi is celebrated with lots of gusto and enthusiasm across India. In order to commemorate the victory of good over bad, Holi is celebrated each year in the country in the month of March. Holi 2020 will be observed on March 10, Tuesday.

During this festival, people wish each other by applying or splashing coloured powder called 'gulaal' . Even though Holi is counted amongst the most fun-filled fests in India, its repercussion on the skin can be highly alarming.

With Holi 2020 just around the corner, there a number of things you need to keep in mind when it comes to Holi skin care. We do this Holi skin care ritual in order to averse issues like skin rashes, exposure to the sun, and skin infections from harsh chemicals of the Holi colours. Not only one needs to take precautionary measures during Holi but before the festival begins as well. Here are expert tips for Holi.

How to take care of skin for Pre- Holi and during Holi?

Pre Holi Skin care regime

Protect your skin from the sun-damage

This step is mandatory if you want to protect your gentle skin from the harmful UV rays from the sun. Individuals play Holi not just with colours but water too. Thus if you are constantly under the sun for a good number of hours in Holi 2020, then apply a good sunscreen on your face before stepping out of the house. The sunscreen will act as a shield on your skin and prevent it from being tanned.

Apply oil on your skin and hair before you step out to play

Also, invest in a good body oil before going for a Holi party. The body oil will act as a shield on your skin and prevent it from skin issues like redness, itching, and, irritation. Furthermore, the application of body oil will also help in the removal of gulaal and other colours easily, without leaving any marks.

Avoid using heavy makeup

The combination of makeup plus gulaal and other harsh chemicals in Holi colours can turn out to be problematic for the skin. This is because it might lead to some skin allergy or redness. But still, if you really want to look your best and upload pictures prior to Holi on social media, then you can wear a good lip-balm to avert chapping of the lips.

During Holi Skin Care regime

Use organic colours

It is best to use organic colours when playing Holi. As these colours do not damage the skin in any manner. Also, they are safe for those who have sensitive skin. Organic colours do not stain the skin and wash off easily with simple water as well.

Wear polyester clothes as they dry easily

Avoid wearing fabrics which take ages to dry. Instead, opt for polyester fabric outfits as they easily dry and also do not irritate the skin in any manner

Avoid body-hugging clothes as they might lead to skin irritation

Body-hugging clothes, when wet, harm the skin when in constant contact. As the clothes rub the skin, they lead to skin irritation, redness and itching. So its best to wear loosely fit attires during Holi to prevent such a Holi skin care concern.

