'Horizon Zero Dawn' Celebrates Book Launch At San Diego Comic-Con 2020, Reveals New Cover

Horizon Zero Dawn will reportedly come to the San Deigo Comic-Con 2020 in some days. It will be showcased in a graphic novel instead of appearing on video game screens. The new series would take place after the events of the game as Talanah struggles to seek purpose after her friend Aloy disappears. Moreover, a mysterious threat emerges in the wild. So, she proceeds to hunt and defeat it before knowing that a new breed of killer machine has arrived on the land.

Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel covers

According to reports, Horizon Zero Dawn Comic would celebrate the launch of the comic on August 5, 2020. It would attend the San Diego Comic-Con 2020’s home panel on July 23, 2020, Thursday for the same. The creative team behind this much-anticipated launch like Anne Toole, Ann Maulina, Ben McCaw, Gilbert Sanders, and Jan-Bart van Beek, would speak how they brought the video game into the world of comics.

Moreover, the Titan Comics has revealed the first issue cover by Peach Momoko that you must check OUT. See the Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel covers by Titan Comics:

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Comic Series is coming to #ComicConAtHome! Celebrate this exciting event with an exclusive cover by fan-favorite artist Peach Momoko 🎨



Available for pre-order @ComicsTitan: https://t.co/DqC2VfAbnm

#HorizonZeroDawn #BeyondTheHorizon pic.twitter.com/GHExBHyu5Z — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 20, 2020

Fans can pre-order the San Diego Comic-Con Peach Momoko cover from various parts of the world. They can also attend the Horizon Zero Dawn Comic panel on July 23, 2020, Thursday. Furthermore, they can watch it live and learn more about the series.

The previous month, fans got a glimpse of some artwork series from the first comic, which is in the new book. Horizon Zero would reportedly premiere on PC on August 7, 2020. Steamforged Games has also launched the Kickstarter campaign. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers have put the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game on hold.

Horizon Zero Dawn would mark its debut at comic book retailers worldwide as well as digital devices on August 5, 2020, for $3.99. So, fans can pre-order the same from various websites and local comic book shops. They could also get a lead-in story for free on July 22, 2020. It is also available on the PS4.

