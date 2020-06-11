PS5 Event Time In India: What Time Is The PS5 Launch Event? Details Inside

The PS5 is all set to be released worldwide in an online launch event. While PS4 has been a great console for Sony, PS5 is expected to be far better in performance and gaming interface. Sony's online reveal event was dated to take place on June 4, 2020, but the mass unrest across the United States led the company to push the event to June 11. Nonetheless, fans in India are wondering when the PS5 launch event can be seen in India is due to the time difference. This is supposed to be the first of many PS5 events of the year.

What time is the PS5 launch event in India?

The wait for many players who were wondering when the PS5 launch event will go live has finally ended. The PS5 Reveal Event will be streamed live on the Playstation Youtube Channel as well as Twitch. The PS5 launch event time in India is Friday i.e. June 12, 2020, 1:30 AM IST. In other countries, the PS5 launch event time is 9 PM BST, 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET, and 10 PM CEST respectively (as per time zones).

What else will Sony's PS5 Reveal Event contain?

In the PS5 Launch Event 2020, Sony is reportedly going to introduce the Horizon Zero Dawn 2. Players can also expect Sony to show up with something unexpected as well as the Xbox Series X console hardware, which has already been revealed and also looks promising. The Lead System Architect of PS4, Mark Cerny revealed some of the alluring hardware specifications of PS5 at the "Road to PS5" event.

Apart from all these, Sony is also expected to reveal several first-party and third-party titles for PS5 that would be available at launch. These Launch Day titles are notably important for consoles as they grant players with enough incentive to purchase the consoles on launch. The organisation is reportedly going to reveal a first-party game for PS5 on launch event to a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel as Guerrila Games' Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success on PS4.

