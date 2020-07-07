Horizon Zero Dawn Price Increased As People Abused VPNs To Buy It For Cheap

The prices for Horizon Zero Dawn have gone up drastically in certain countries around the world. This step has been taken as people have been abusing VPNs in order to buy the game for cheap from different regions. A significant amount of counties have been affected by Horizon Zero Dawn price increase and users have now taken to Reddit and other social media platforms to discuss the issue. A Reddit user has also provided a comprehensive breakdown of the prices of the game which suggests that drastic price changes have been made. Check out the list -

The list of the price increase for Horizon Zero Dawn as shared on Reddit has been listed below -

Argentine Peso 539,99 -> 2100 - 389%

Turkish Lira 77 -> 275 - 357%

Russian Ruble 930 -> 2800 - 301%

South African Rand 269 -> 680 - 253%

Colombian Peso 68500 -> 146000 - 213%

Brazilian Real 93,99 -> 200 - 213%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi 138 -> 193 - 140%

South Asia - U.S. Dollar 15,99 -> 19,99 - 125%

Ukrainian Hryvnia 579 -> 709 - 122%

British Pound 32,99 -> 39,99- 121%

CIS - U.S. Dollar 22,99 -> 25,99 - 113%

Australian Dollar 69,95 -> 74,99 - 107%

Canadian Dollar 56,99 -> 59,99 - 105%

As seen in the list above, some of the countries have been hit more as compared to others. This resulted in the Epic Games Store selling the game for much cheaper as compared to Steam. Though the price of Horizon Zero Dawn has gone up from $14.44 to $18.99, the prices have been unchanged at Steam, thus creating a little confusion surrounding the pricing of the game.

Image courtesy - Official PlayStation website

Horizon Zero Dawn will be launching on the PC platform on August 7 and is expected to boost technical improvements over the PS4 version. The latest additions to the game include uncapped frame rates, dynamic foliage and also the support for ultrawide monitors. The game will also include all the previously released DLC while providing a glimpse of how the upcoming Horizon game on PS5 will look like.

