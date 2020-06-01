'How To Be An Antiracist' Book Review:A Take On Racism In USA Through Personal Experiences

Ibram X Kendi is an African-American author and scholar at American University. He has authored several books on the concept of racism that exists in America. Ibram X Kendi’s How To Be An Antiracist is a foloow up to his other works like Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America. Ibram X Kendi’s antiracist book is one of the most prominent works of the author and gives a more personal view of the racism that exists in America. Here is the How To Be An Antiracist review

How to Be an Antiracist review

In Ibram X Kendi’s book, he gives an honest view of the racism that exists in America by telling the story of his life and upbringing in Queens, New York. In his book, the author has revealed his life stories until his time as a PhD student at Temple University in Philadelphia and also some of his experiences as a professor. In the book, the author has combined his personal experiences with the history of racism in America with his personal life and experiences as an African American living in the United States. Ibram X Kendi’s book stands out because it has been written from a personal understanding of the concept of racism that he has developed by living the USA for several years.

How to be an Antiracist book

The book, How to be an Antiracist, mentions that the thought process of individuals change over a period of time. Kendi has focused on how a racist person can change to being an antiracist. To give proof to what he is saying he gives his own example as he confesses to being a racist when he joined the Temple University.

Ibram X Kendi

Ibram X Kendi’s antiracist book is bound to leave a majority of viewers uncomfortable with its views. Even though being an uncomfortable read, the book is an insightful take on the issue of racism in America currently. It also gives an in-depth analysis on the historical events and policies by former presidents of America.