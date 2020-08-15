Independence Day 2020: Books On Indian History & Independence Struggle To Read

On August 15, 1947, India became independent from the British rule. This day is celebrated all over the country with a lot of enthusiasm. This year people will be celebrating the occasion under the social distancing rules and regulations set by the government. On this day, people indulge in several outdoor activities, but due to the new norms, people will celebrate at home. So to make your Independence day more memorable, here are some books that will take you on a journey of India that leads up to Independence Day 2020.

Independence Day 2020: books you can read

Mushirul Hasan's Faith and Freedom: Gandhi in History

This book takes the readers on the journey of Mahatma Gandhi. After meticulously research Mushirl talks about Gandhi's historical background, campaigns, and the impact he had Indian life. This book also follows the guidance that still helps dealing with contemporary problems. It also gives insight into Gandhi's association with Muslim leaders and how a tragic religious nationalism is for politics. It will help people understand the political landscape of modern India.

Krishna Bose's Lost Addresses: A Memoir of India, 1934-1955

Krishna Bose is the nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and has worked as a professor, writer, researcher, broadcaster over the years. In this book, she vividly describes Calcutta and India in the 1930s and 1940s. She also gives insights into the early years after Independence through this book. She has converted incidents like World War II, the Quit India movement of 1942, Bengal Famine of 1943-44, Great Calcutta Killings of 1946, and the Partition and Independence in Delhi in 1947 in a flowing literary style.

Sumit Dutt Majumder's Article 370: Explained for the Common Man

On August 5, 2019, the government of India reconstituted the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate union territories, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The special status for the state was abolished and the region was made an integral part of India. This book explains the issues that have been happened due to Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution. It covers the constitutional, political and legal environment surrounding the topic. The book is written in simple language as the author wanted the common man to understand it.

Rakhshanda Jalil's edited book: Jallianwala Bagh: Literary Responses in Prose & Poetry

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened on April 3, 1919. General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire shoot at a large gathering of civilians. This was one of the most devastating historic events in the Indian freedom struggle. In this book, the author has compiled a selection of prose and poetry that show how horrific event was and what led to the massacre.

Jasbir Jain & Tripti Jain's version of Bridge Across the Rivers: Partition Memories from the Two Punjabs

This book is a collection of data that the writers have used to throw light on the violence and darkness that people had during the time of partition. This book also gives chronology events that happened during the partition. The book also sheds light on how hope and harmony turned in to violence and psychological fallouts.

