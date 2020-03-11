Jane Austen's Quotes That Will Bring Out The Romantic Side In You

Jane Austen is one of the female stalwarts when it comes to world literature. Her works are known to be universal and the readers can relate to it no matter in what time period they are reading them in. Jane has given some of the most memorable and beloved characters to literature. She is known best for six of her major works: Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Persuasion, Emma, Northanger Abbey, and Mansfield Park. These works have some great romantic plot points which have given great quotes from the author.

Here are some beautiful and romantic Jane Austen quotes:

“In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.”

― Pride And Prejudice

“I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look or the words, which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun.”

― Pride and Prejudice

“You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope...I have loved none but you.”

― Persuasion

“The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone.”

― Love and Friendship

“When I fall in love, it will be forever.”

― Sense and Sensibility

“If I could but know his heart, everything would become easy.”

― Sense and Sensibility

“It is not time or opportunity that is to determine intimacy;—it is disposition alone. Seven years would be insufficient to make some people acquainted with each other, and seven days are more than enough for others.”

― Sense and Sensibility

“I come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is and always will be...yours.”

― Sense and Sensibility

“We are all fools in love”

― Pride and Prejudice

