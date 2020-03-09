'4-Hour Workweek' And Other Informative Books To Help Budding Entrepreneurs

Every budding entrepreneur needs some motivation and tutilage to make their business a stunning success. Unfortunately, not everyone has a guiding mentor who can teach them the right steps to make a successful business. However, several business experts have shared their knowledge of entrepreneurship in their books and autobiographies. So, for those who want to learn how to create a successful business, here are a few books like 4-Hour Workweek, that can teach you a lot about entrepreneurship.

Some of the best books for budding entrepreneurs

4-Hour Workweek

Written by Timothy Ferriss, 4-Hour Workweek teaches budding entrepreneurs the best methods to streamline their work hours. The book advises budding entrepreneurs to cut down all their needless workhours and tells them the best way to organise their projects. According to the book, if one properly follows the guidelines provided within, then they will essentially only have to work four hours a week.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Written by Stephen Covey and first published in 1988, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is a massively renowned self-help book that teaches readers how to focus on their end goals in life. Each section of the book deals with a single habit that truly helps a person excel in life. One of the main habits that the book promotes is the habit of personal ethics and accountability, without which a person cannot maintain their integrity while handling a budding business.

The Lean Startup

Written by Eric Ries, The Lean Startup discusses the highly risky period when your new business is just opening its doors. Being an entrepreneur himself, Eric Ries provides readers with several tips that can help them maintain and develop their budding startup. The Lean Startup also bolsters confidence in new entrepreneurs and teaches them how to adapt to any situation.

The $100 Startup

The $100 Startup not only shares the author, Chris Guillebeau's own experiences but it also shares stories from several other businessmen who started their firm with only $100 or less. The book goes in detail about how to start your own business and about how to maintain it with limited resources. The $100 Startup also encourages budding entrepreneurs by telling them how they can have a steady income without even having a job.

