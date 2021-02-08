John Grisham's Quiz: Find Out If You Are The Ultimate Fan Of 'The Firm' Author

John Grisham is one of the most celebrated American novelists. His legal thrillers have millions of fans across the world and his best-selling books are proof of the same. Grisham is celebrating his 66th birthday on Monday, February 8, 2021. So, if you are a fan of this American author, take John Grisham’s quiz and test your knowledge about A Time to Kill author.

John Grisham’s quiz

1. When was John Grisham’s book A Time to Kill first published?

a. 1999

b. 1991

c. 1989

d. 1990

2. From where did John Grisham receive his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree?

a. University of California

b. Harvard School of Law

c. Columbia Law School

d. University of Mississippi School of Law

3. Among all of John Grisham’s books, which book was his first bestseller?

a. The Firm

b. The Chamber

c. A Time to Kill

d. The Pelican Brief

4. Who played the role of Gray Grantham in The Pelican Brief adaptation?

a. Matthew McConaughey

b. Denzel Washington

c. Samuel L. Jackson

d. Tommy Lee

5. A Time for Mercy is the sequel of which John Grisham novel?

a. The Client

b. A Time to Kill

c. The Pelican Brief

d. The Chamber

6. Which one of these John Grisham’s books is not a legal thriller?

a. Skipping Christmas

b. Bleachers

c. A Painted House

d. Calico Joe

7. Which one of these John Grisham’s books has been adapted for television?

a. The Client

b. Bleachers

c. Skipping Christmas

d. The Pelican Brief

8. In which year did John Grisham’s book The Rainmaker release?

a. 1989

b. 1991

c. 1995

d. 1992

9. In which year did John Grisham win the Golden Plate Award?

a. 2014

b. 2001

c. 1993

d. 2007

10. For which of his novels did John Grisham receive the inaugural Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction?

a. The Firm

b. The Confession

c. The Runaway Jury

d. The Partner

Answers

1. c. 1989

2. d. University of Mississippi School of Law

3. a. The Firm

4. b. Denzel Washington

5. b. A Time to Kill

6. c. A Painted House

7. a. The Client

8. c. 1995

9. c. 1993

10.b. The Confession

